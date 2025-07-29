Home > Sports > Barcelona’s New Star Rising: Dro Fernandez

Every year, La Masia brings a miracle child to Barcelona. Starting from the contemporary Lamine Yamal to the legendary Lionel Messi. A new star, Dro Fernandez, was born this year during Barcelona's opening preseason game against Vissel Kobe.

The academy that will keep Barcelona alive is La Masia. Barcelona is where the best Barcelona players come from.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 29, 2025 12:19:00 IST

Pedro “Dro” Fernandez (January 12, 2008) has emerged from La Masia to steal the show on Barcelona’s pre season tour under head coach Hansi Flick. The 17 year old attacking midfielder or left winger got everyone’s attention by scoring within ten minutes of his debut against Vissel Kobe to help secure a 3–1 victory with a well struck volley from outside the box. 

Equipped with an ability to use his futsal trained close control and lethal dribbling to create space and picks out incisive passes in tight spaces, Dro is dangerous in a variety of areas of attack. He has a goal threat from range, combined with a calmness under pressure that saw him progress quickly into first team training and onto the summer tour.

According to his former coach

His former youth coach Luis Perez Barreiro fruityened an image: charmingly intelligent and humble gifted. “I already saw his talent from a young age… he has to be himself, natural on the pitch… if he shows his creativity… I see him capable of anything.” Perez even compared Dro’s vision with that of Andres Iniesta and described his talent as infinite. It is said that Flick set Dro aside as one of his “chosen ones” along with fellow academy prospects like Jofre Torrents and Jan Virgili, as part of the bigger youth integration program at Barca for the 2025-26 season. Mundo Deportivo cited his elegance and vision while adding the potential mastery of set pieces from his Juvenile A turn. 

Barcelona have reportedly already given his contract a thorough review to ensure his future as interest grows from other clubs. If it stays on this path, Dro Fernandez can become the next homegrown star to help define Barca’s midfield and compete the Camp Nou, shining skill, creativity, and youthful ambition.

His comments after the match

“I was instructed by Hansi to enjoy myself, press without the ball, and do what I knew how to do with it. People were thrilled for me and congratulated me. I didn’t even know how to celebrate and I didn’t believe it when I scored the goal.” He told reporters

“Actually, it’s amazing. I was anxious when I inserted the first one, and it did. Really pleased. Since it was my first time with the world’s greatest club, I was somewhat anxious. However, I calmed down after talking to Hansi and my teammates.” He added. 

Tags: Barcelona vs Vissel kobeDro fernandezFC BarcelonaLa Masia

