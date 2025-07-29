Beyond A Tribute, El Clasico Kit 2025 Reimagines Its Identity

FC Barcelona’s much awaited 2025/26 fourth kit dubbed the “El Clasico” kit has leaked! With a fascinating design concept pulling back from one of the club’s greatest ever victories against Real Madrid. The design specifically commemorates Barca’s 3-0 victory on 19 November 2005, and you’ll see in small print inside the collar the minute goals were scored (14:58:77) as tribute to this historic win. Well done Nike on creating a blend of Gym Blue, Salsa Red and a more vibrant than usual Opti Yellow for the kit: fitting with Barca’s recognizable color profile. The bold zig zag stripe pattern defines the visual identity of the kit, which has an electric feel to it. It also has lighter blue graphic elements throughout to create depth and dynamism.

What’s so special about this kit?

This is a very clear move away from the fourth kit design that Barca has grown accustomed to utilizing as repeat Senyera flag, this marks an end to making use of the Catalan flag in Barca’s regular fourth kit line up, although it could return for special occasions.

• 𝐄𝐋 𝐂𝐋Á𝐒𝐈𝐂𝐎 jersey 25-26 is inspired by the legendary match on November 19, 2005, when Barcelona triumphed 0:3 at Santiago Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/8An1S22T9c — memorabilia1899.co (@memorabilia1899) July 29, 2025

This shirt is the very first fourth kit to be exclusively branded El Clasico designated for these fixtures, and as such is unique in the hierarchy of Barca’s kits. There is also a dedicated fourth anthem jacket available that is predominantly blue with yellow and red trims, representing a fourth anthem jacket with a total of 4 for that specific year, with all jackets matching all kits for 2025/26.

The home kit has been made public by the club (red-blue gradient stripes, yellow logos, released July 2, 2025), while the fourth kit is still at the leak stage with images from Footy Headlines and fan designer mock-ups from someone like @OriolWarero being quite a common occurrence. Nike’s vibrant colour palette emphasizes Barca’s trends towards a contemporary aesthetic relative to historical symbolic representation. Personal touches like the frantic zig zags and stiched goal minute, in combination with bold colours and innovative design led to this El Clasico kit capturing memories for the Barca faithful and promoting a brand that springs rollerdcoaster highs and lows while carrying with it, a proud history.

