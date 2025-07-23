Ben Rice’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift New York Yankees Over Blue Jays

American professional baseball player Ben Rice crushed a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees to a thrilling 5–4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday (July 22) night. Facing Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman, Rice launched the first pitch he saw 389 feet for his 15th home run of the season, snapping the Yankees’ five-game skid against Toronto.

Early Power Surge and Costly Error

New York got off to a fast start when Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a three-run homer in the first inning off Toronto’s Max Scherzer. Cody Bellinger added a solo blast in the fifth—his 18th of the year—to make it 4–1. However, the Blue Jays clawed back after a throwing error by shortstop Anthony Volpe in the sixth, which led to a two-run rally and tied the game at 4–4. The miscue marked Volpe’s 13th error of the season, tying him for the league lead.

Pinch hitter Myles Straw reached on the error and scored on a Davis Schneider double, while George Springer later singled to bring in Schneider and level the game.

Pitching Highlights and What’s Next

Cam Schlittler, making just his second career start for New York, showed promise with a fastball topping 99.5 mph. HHe gave up two runs on seven hits across five innings, walking three and striking out three. Ian Hamilton (2–1) came in to get one key out and was credited with the win, while Devin Williams locked down the ninth inning to earn his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Despite solid offensive efforts from Addison Barger and Springer, Toronto’s franchise-record 11-game home winning streak came to an end.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will send Max Fried (11–3, 2.43 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday (July 23) for the series finale, while the Blue Jays counter with Chris Bassitt (10–4, 3.89 ERA) in what promises to be a compelling pitching duel.

