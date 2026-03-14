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Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava

Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared points after a tense 0-0 draw in ISL 2025-26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu marshalled BFC’s defence, while Sunil Chhetri and Dimitri Petratos missed key chances in an action-packed clash on Saturday.

It was a goalless draw at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Image Credit: X/@bengalurufc and @IndSuperLeague
It was a goalless draw at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Image Credit: X/@bengalurufc and @IndSuperLeague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 14, 2026 22:02:44 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava

It was a goalless draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as Mohun Bagan’s winning streak came to an end. Playing at home, it certainly felt that Bengaluru FC were playing with 12 men as their defence proved to be too strong to be broken by the visitors. Having scored 14 goals in the last four games, no one would have expected Mohun Bagan not to score against BFC. However, such was the defence from the hosts that MBSG could not capitalise on the only chance provided to them. Dimitri Petratos failed to score in the fag end of the match, shooting it wide of the goal. 

Defensive masterclass on display

There is no doubt about the fact that Bengaluru FC’s defensive unit had its task cut out. However, they stepped up to the challenge and passed it with flying colours, denying the league’s top goal-scoring team a chance to break the deadlock.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the goalkeeper for BFC, showed all his experience leading the backline. There were multiple times when the MBSG attackers were denied a chance to take the lead in Bengaluru.

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On the other side of the field, the defenders from MBSG, too, were on the money as they faced the potent attacking duo of Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams. There were moments in the game where it looked like the hosts would cause an upset by defeating MBSG, but the defenders, particularly 28-year-old Anirudh Thapa, who made two crucial blocks to deny the Indian goal-scoring machine, Chhetri, the chance to score the winning goal.

An action-packed draw



It is not often the case that a goalless draw has this much action. But such was the display of talents from both teams that, in spite of there being no goals scored, the fans at Sree Kateerava Stadium and those watching on TV and streaming platforms got to see top-quality football. 

It was the first time this season that Mohun Bagan failed to score in the first half. With their winning streak on the line, the visitors certainly upped the ante in the second half. But the response from Bengaluru FC remained on target as they not only denied MBSG from taking the lead but also managed to create a few chances for themselves. With a draw, Mohun Bagan has now given Jamshedpur FC the opportunity to take the top position in the points table when they face NorthEast United tomorrow. A win for Jamshedpur FC will take them two points clear of MBSG.

Also Read: East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: Muhammad Ajsal’s Injury-Time Goal Earns KBFC First Points of The Season

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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Tags: Anirudh ThapaBengaluru FCBengaluru FC vs Mohun BaganDimitri PetratosGurpreet Singh SandhuIndian Super LeagueislMohun BaganSunil chhetri

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ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava

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ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava
ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava
ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava
ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Hold Mohun Bagan SG to 0-0 Draw, End Mariners’ Winning Streak at Sree Kanteerava

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