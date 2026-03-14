East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: Muhammad Ajsal’s Injury-Time Goal Earns KBFC First Points of The Season

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters: It was all square at the Salt Lake Stadium as Kerala Blasters snatched a draw in the dying minutes of the clash. The hosts led for more than 80 minutes in the game, but could not extend their one-goal lead despite multiple changes. In the end, the inability to score again came to haunt them as Muhammad Ajsal scored in the second minute of injury time to get KBFC their first point of the season. Earlier in the clash, Youssef Ezzejjari converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead in the tenth minute.

Ajsal scores one of the most crucial goals

Muhammad Ajsal, 22, scored his first goal in the Indian Super League, and what a time it was for himself and his team. The winger was playing as a striker in the tie against East Bengal FC. The hosts conceded a corner in added injury time, and it seemed like they had switched off for a moment. Ebindas Yesudasan crossed in from the corner, which was met by Ajsal’s header. The 22-year-old had been left seemingly alone by the EBFC defenders, and he took full advantage of his position as he struck a crucial goal for his team. Kerala Blasters earned their first point of the season and have now overtaken Sporting Delhi, moving to the 12th position.

A disappointing showing from EBFC

Despite their early goal in the match, it appeared to be that the players from East Bengal FC were reserving their energy. There were moments when it appeared that the hosts could have doubled their lead. Youssef Ezzejjari, in spite of scoring the penalty in the 10th minute, was not at his best. Ezzejjari blew hot and cold throughout the clash, particularly in the second half, where his lack of control cost East Bengal multiple chances at scoring.

The defenders during the injury time were certainly not switched on, as they provided almost a free goal to Muhammad Ajsal. The 22-year-old converted the header with no defenders marking him. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, the goalkeeper for EBFC, appeared to be helpless as his defenders failed to mark their man.

East Bengal FC will face Mohammedan SC next on Saturday, 21st March. They will look to take the three points as they face a low on confidence Mohammedan SC, who are currently at the bottom of the points table.

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