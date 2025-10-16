LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 12:23:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME THREE OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BETWEEN THE SEATTLE MARINERS AND THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW  SHOWS: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (MLB – See script for restrictions) SEATTLE MARINERS V TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4-13  SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Andres Gimenez, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger homered as the Toronto Blue Jays clobbered the Seattle Mariners 13-4 on Wednesday (October 15) in Game Three of the American League Championship Series. Shane Bieber (1-0) overcame a shaky first inning to make a quality start as the Blue Jays pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after losing the first two games at home. Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night in Seattle. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Mariners, but the Blue Jays followed with 12 unanswered runs. Seattle's Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh hit back-to-back homers in the eighth before the Toronto's Barger went deep in the ninth. The Blue Jays failed to score a run after the second inning in the first two games of the series, but they scored five times in the third on Wednesday and tacked on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to pull away. Mariners starter George Kirby (0-1) cruised through the first two innings, allowing only an infield single, but seemed to lose his command in the third, leaving pitches down the middle of the plate. Ernie Clement led off the Toronto third with a double, and Gimenez followed with a homer to right-center to tie the score at 2-2. With one out, Nathan Lukes singled and Guerrero Jr. doubled. Kirby walked Kirk with two outs to load the bases. A wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run, and Daulton Varsho doubled to right to make it 5-2. Springer homered to center with two outs in fourth to extend the Blue Jays' lead to 6-2. Guerrero hit the first pitch of the fifth over the wall in center. Following a walk to Anthony Santander, Kirby was pulled. Kirk greeted reliever Carlos Vargas with a single, and with two outs, Clement singled to make it 8-2. Gimenez and Springer began the sixth with singles off Vargas, who was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Lukes hit a tapper down the first base line to score Gimenez from third before Guerrero was walked intentionally. An out later, Kirk went deep to right — his three-run shot increasing the lead to 12-2. Bieber pitched six innings and gave up two runs on four hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. Kirby went four-plus innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Australia's 'Terminator' Titmus makes shock retirement call

Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

'More than just a car': Aston Martin Aramco unveils new Formula One car in Texas

LATEST NEWS

Why Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Declined To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Australia's Treasury Wine chair grilled by shareholders but comfortably re-elected

India Strikes Back At Donald Trump, Issues Strong Rebuttal On US President’s Russian Oil Claims, ‘Guided By National Interest And…’

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Robot maker ABB shielded from tariffs in 'robust market'

Viral Video: Indian Influencer’s Visit To China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

Investors call for greater disclosure in Toyota's buyout of group company

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Is Tanya Mittal In Trouble? Influencer Faizan Ansari’s Explosive FIR Over Fraud Allegations

Tekscend Photomask's shares jump nearly 13% in Tokyo debut on tech optimism

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage
Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage
Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage
Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage
QUICK LINKS