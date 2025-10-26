Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF JOAO FONSECA BEATING ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA 6-3 6-4 IN THE MEN'S SINGLES FINAL AT THE SWISS INDOORS BASEL TOURNAMENT / TROPHY PRESENTATION / SOUNDBITE FROM FONSECA RESENDING WITH SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – see restrictions before use) ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (SPAIN) V JOAO FONSECA (BRAZIL / WHITE CAP) 1. FONSECA WALKING OUT 2. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WALKING OUT FIRST SET 3. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A VOLLEY WINNER TO WIN OPENING GAME 4. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO SAVE A BREAK POINT 5. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE 6. APPLAUSE 7. SET POINT – FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO WIN THE SET 6-3 8. FAN WITH A BRAZILIAN FLAG SECOND SET 9. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 10. MATCH POINT – FONSECA ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA NETS A VOLLEY AND FONSECA WINS THE MATCH 6-3 6-4 11. FONSECA REACTING 12. FONSECA’S FAMILY CELEBRATING IN THE STANDS 13. FONSECA SHAKING HANDS WITH DAVIDOVICH FOKINA 14. VARIOUS OF FONSECA CELEBRATING AND DROPPING TO THE GROUND 15. FONSECA’S FAMILY 16. FONSECA GOING AND HUGGING TEAM 17. VARIOUS OF FONSECA GOING AND HUGGING HIS PARENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS / FONSECA WAVING TO CROWD 18. FANS WITH BRAZILIAN FLAG 19. VARIOUS OF TROPHY PRESENTATION BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – Editorial use only. No Monetisation. No resales.) 20. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SWISS INDOORS BASEL CHAMPION, JOAO FONSECA, SAYING: “Man, it’s crazy. It’s tough to say, because – I mean, we have been through a lot. So, I just want to thank my family, and my coaches, who helped me to achieve this amazing effort. My parents just came from Brazil. They actually were going to Paris and then, they just changed their flight to come here like one hour before the match with my uncles. So, it’s just amazing to have them here for the biggest title of my career. It’s a pleasure playing this sport. It’s a pleasure playing this tournament. I’m just very happy.” STORY: Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca won his maiden ATP 500 title with a 6-3 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Swiss Indoors Championships in Basel on Sunday (October 26). Playing in his second tour-level semi-final of the year, the 19-year-old Fonseca hit seven aces and 29 winners as he dominated the Spaniard from start to finish. The Brazilian broke Davidovich Fokina’s serve in the second game of the first set and quickly raced to a 3-0 lead. He then lost his serve in the fifth game, but managed to regain the upper hand in the following game to go up 4-2 before serving out the set to 6-3. The teenager then opened the second set by breaking the number eight seed’s serve to get an early lead, which was never threatened by the Spaniard as Fonseca raced to a 6-3 6-4 win. The title is Fonseca’s second tour-level title after he won his first trophy at the Argentina Open, an ATP 250 event, in Buenos Aires in February. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

