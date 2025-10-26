LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 23:33:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF JOAO FONSECA BEATING ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA 6-3 6-4 IN THE MEN'S SINGLES FINAL AT THE SWISS INDOORS BASEL TOURNAMENT / TROPHY PRESENTATION / SOUNDBITE FROM FONSECA RESENDING WITH SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – see restrictions before use) ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (SPAIN) V JOAO FONSECA (BRAZIL / WHITE CAP) 1. FONSECA WALKING OUT 2. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WALKING OUT FIRST SET 3. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A VOLLEY WINNER TO WIN OPENING GAME 4. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO SAVE A BREAK POINT 5. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE 6. APPLAUSE 7. SET POINT – FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO WIN THE SET 6-3 8. FAN WITH A BRAZILIAN FLAG SECOND SET 9. FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 10. MATCH POINT – FONSECA ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA NETS A VOLLEY AND FONSECA WINS THE MATCH 6-3 6-4 11. FONSECA REACTING 12. FONSECA’S FAMILY CELEBRATING IN THE STANDS 13. FONSECA SHAKING HANDS WITH DAVIDOVICH FOKINA 14. VARIOUS OF FONSECA CELEBRATING AND DROPPING TO THE GROUND 15. FONSECA’S FAMILY 16. FONSECA GOING AND HUGGING TEAM 17. VARIOUS OF FONSECA GOING AND HUGGING HIS PARENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS / FONSECA WAVING TO CROWD 18. FANS WITH BRAZILIAN FLAG 19. VARIOUS OF TROPHY PRESENTATION BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – Editorial use only. No Monetisation. No resales.) 20. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SWISS INDOORS BASEL CHAMPION, JOAO FONSECA, SAYING:     “Man, it’s crazy. It’s tough to say, because – I mean, we have been through a lot. So, I just want to thank my family, and my coaches, who helped me to achieve this amazing effort. My parents just came from Brazil. They actually were going to Paris and then, they just changed their flight to come here like one hour before the match with my uncles. So, it’s just amazing to have them here for the biggest title of my career. It’s a pleasure playing this sport. It’s a pleasure playing this tournament. I’m just very happy.” STORY: Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca won his maiden ATP 500 title with a 6-3 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Swiss Indoors Championships in Basel on Sunday (October 26).      Playing in his second tour-level semi-final of the year, the 19-year-old Fonseca hit seven aces and 29 winners as he dominated the Spaniard from start to finish.      The Brazilian broke Davidovich Fokina’s serve in the second game of the first set and quickly raced to a 3-0 lead.      He then lost his serve in the fifth game, but managed to regain the upper hand in the following game to go up 4-2 before serving out the set to 6-3.      The teenager then opened the second set by breaking the number eight seed’s serve to get an early lead, which was never threatened by the Spaniard as Fonseca raced to a 6-3 6-4 win.      The title is Fonseca’s second tour-level title after he won his first trophy at the Argentina Open, an ATP 250 event, in Buenos Aires in February.  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

LATEST NEWS

YouTuber Michael David Booth ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ Arrested Over Shocking Child Exploitation And Alleged Porn Charges

Novartis to acquire Avidity Biosciences for about $12 billion

Delhi University Student Brutally Attacked With Acid By Stalker, Campus In Shock

Air traffic controller shortages emerge, US transportation secretary says

Giants RB Cam Skattebo carted off field vs. Eagles

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Results

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sparks Dating Buzz After ‘Secret Night Out’ With GOT Star Sophie Turner Post Dakota Johnson Split

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

Soccer-Mbappe and Bellingham strike as Real Madrid edge Barcelona 2-1 in fiery El Clasico

5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed At Afghan Border, Clashes Erupt Again After Khawaja Asif’s ‘Open War’ Threat

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title
Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title
Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title
Brazilian teen Fonseca wins maiden ATP 500 title

QUICK LINKS