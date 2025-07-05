Burnley FC Signs Kyle Walker From Manchester City On Two-Year Contract

England’s experienced defender Kyle Walker completed a move to Burnley from Manchester City on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Premier League 2025/26 season.

Walker Reunites with Scott Parker at Burnley FC

Burnley released a statement on Saturday to confirm the arrival of the 35-year-old at Turf Moor, linking up with his former Tottenham and England teammate, Clarets boss Scott Parker. Walker became Burnley’s latest acquisition after the arrivals of Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana.

Walker spent the second half of the last season with Serie A behemoth AC Milan on loan, making 16 appearances for them across all competitions. After his stint in Italy, the fleet-footed defender has moved to Burnley, having enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years in Manchester.

Manchester City Stint: Trophies and Team of the Year Honours

He lifted 17 trophies with the Blues, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League. On the individual level, Walker was named in the Premier League Team of the Year on no fewer than four occasions. Walker boasts 96 England caps to his name and also featured in the 2024 UEFA European Championships Team of the Tournament.

“I’m delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we’re looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world,” Walker said in a statement released by Burnley.

“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks like an exciting squad,” he added.

Walker’s Football Journey: From Sheffield United to Premier League Glory

Walker’s career began at his boyhood club, Sheffield United, where he earned a reputation for his quick, attacking forays while maintaining his defensive prowess. After showing signs of potential, Walker moved to Tottenham Hotspur before making a switch to Manchester City in 2017.

Historic Success with Manchester City and European Impact

He was part of the Manchester City squad that became the first to reach 100 points in Premier League history in the 2017/18 season. He also won an unprecedented Champions League, Premier League, and Super Cup to complete a historic treble in the 2023/24 season.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Manchester United Bolster Defense With Signing Of Paraguay Left-Back Diego Leon