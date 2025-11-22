‘Calm, Composed, Easy-Going’: After ₹18 Cr CSK Trade, Sanju Samson Opens Up On Why He Wants To Play Under MS Dhoni

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has finally opened up about his blockbuster move to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2026, saying his long-time admiration for MS Dhoni and the chance to play under his guidance makes the trade “special” and “destined.” Samson was traded from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹18 crore, one of the biggest pre-auction transfers in IPL history.

In a video released by CSK, Samson described Dhoni as a “calm, composed and easy-going leader”, adding that he has always felt a unique connection with the former India captain.

“I want to play with him as a captain. I want to support him in whatever way he wants me to. I kind of connect with him a bit more because he is calm, composed and an easy-going guy,” Samson said.

‘Destiny brought us to the same dressing room’

Samson recalled first meeting Dhoni at 19 during India’s tour of the UK. Even then, the young keeper struggled to get time with Dhoni due to the constant crowd around him.

The smile on his face says it all when it’s MSD! 💛🦁 Watch the exclusive interview with Sanju Samson.

Link : https://t.co/gntu33UcNJ#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/K7eUw7mpf9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 22, 2025







“I interacted with him for 10–20 days. There would always be five or ten people around him. I used to think I’ll have to meet him separately,” he said.

With the switch to CSK, Samson believes things have come full circle.

“Destiny has got me to play with him in one dressing room. I’m looking forward to having breakfast with him, practising with him, playing with him.”

Praise for CSK’s dressing-room culture

Samson said he has heard “only positive things” about CSK’s environment from domestic and international players.

“Every cricketer says CSK has one of the finest dressing rooms in the IPL,” he shared, adding that the franchise’s consistency and championship pedigree make the yellow jersey “special to wear.”

Dhoni’s future and CSK’s leadership

CSK, five-time IPL champions, won all their titles under Dhoni. Though Dhoni led the side last season when CSK finished last due to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence, the franchise has already confirmed that Gaikwad will continue as captain for 2026.

Still, Samson’s excitement is centred on sharing space with Dhoni whether as a mentor, leader, or guiding presence.

ALSO READ: Travis Head Breaks 127-Year-Old Record With His 69-Ball Century In 1st Ashes Test; Here Is A List Of The Fastest Test Centuries