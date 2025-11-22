Travis Head Breaks 127-Year-Old Record With His 69-Ball Century In 1st Ashes Test; Here Is A List Of The Fastest Test Centuries

Travis Head: Records tumbled at the Perth Stadium as Perth Stadium as Travis Head produced a blistering 69-ball century to guide Australia to a commanding victory over England in the opening Test of the 2025–2026 Ashes series on Saturday. Filling in for the injured Usman Khawaja at the top of the order, Head unleashed a breathtaking 123 off 83 balls, peppered with 16 boundaries and 4 sixes, to make light work of England’s 205-run target.

Historic Knock That Rewrote Ashes Record Books

Head’s innings not only delivered a match-winning start to the five-match contest but also shattered multiple long-standing records. The left-hander registered the second-fastest century in the 143-year Ashes rivalry, equalled the fastest century by an opener, and claimed the record for the quickest fourth-innings hundred in Test cricket.

He raced to fifty in just 36 balls, making it the joint-third-fastest Ashes half-century in terms of balls faced. The knock drew widespread praise, with former cricketers, current stars, and fans flooding social media with reactions to his extraordinary display.

Australia Bounce Back Strong After Chaotic Second Day

Australia’s win came inside just two days, a rare occurrence in modern Test cricket. The hosts, who had skidded to 132 all out earlier on Saturday and conceded a 40-run first-innings deficit, reignited their chances by bundling England out for 164 later in the afternoon.

With momentum back on their side, Head ensured there was no repeat of the first-innings batting collapse, where Australia had tumbled to 123/9 in response to England’s initial 172.

‘Bazball’ Turned Back On England

After making only three runs off his first 14 deliveries, Head flipped the script in spectacular fashion. A crisp boundary off Gus Atkinson opened the floodgates, followed by a six and a four off Brydon Carse’s opening over.

Mark Wood, returning to the Ashes with pace to burn, was also punished- Head dispatching him for a six and a four off consecutive balls as his opening stand with Jake Weatherald surged past the 70-run mark.

Even after Weatherald out for 23 departed, Head’s assault continued seamlessly. Partnering with Marnus Labuschagne, he added 117 runs for the second wicket in just over 15 overs. The partnership dismantled England’s plans before Head finally mishit one to Ollie Pope at deep midwicket off Carse, with victory already well within reach.

List Of The Fastest Test Centuries

54 balls: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) vs Australia, Christchurch, 2016

56 balls: Viv Richards (West Indies) vs England, St. John’s, 1986

56 balls: Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) vs Australia, Abu Dhabi, 2014

57 balls: Adam Gilchrist (Australia) vs England, Perth, 2006

67 balls: Jack Gregory (Australia) vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 1921

69 balls: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) vs Australia, Georgetown, 2003

69 balls: David Warner (Australia) vs India, Perth, 2012

69 balls: Travis Head (Australia) vs England, Perth, 2025

70 balls: Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs Australia, Perth, 2009

71 balls: Roy Fredericks (West Indies) vs Australia, Perth, 1975

71 balls: Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) vs West Indies, Wellington, 2017

Australia mowed down the 205-run target in a mere 28.2 overs, scoring at a rate of over seven runs per over, a template famously associated with England’s own ‘Bazball’ approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The blazing chase gave Australia a 1–0 lead in the marquee series, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane Ashes campaign.

