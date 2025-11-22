Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Saturday gave a major update on his availability for the second Ashes Test. Cummins said he has a half-chance to play in the second Ashes test in Brisbane after missing the first because of a back injury. Cummins was replaced as skipper by Steve Smith and as a fast bowler by Scott Boland for the Perth test but suggested he might be ready to take back both roles for the day-night test at the Gabba from December 4.

“It’s feeling good,” Cummins said of his back during a stint of commentary on Fox Sports TV.

“I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again.

Pat Cummins Hopeful of Playing Second Ashes Test

Cummins was hopeful of playing the second Ashes test and said he is feeling better than what it was a few weeks ago.

“It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. (I’m) half a chance for the next game. I’ll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going.

“I’m pretty hopeful and it’s probably better than it was a few weeks ago.”

Usman Khawaja Doubtful For Second Ashes Test

While Cummins might be back for Brisbane, top order batsman Usman Khawaja must be a doubt for the second test after injuring his back and failing to take up his opening spot in either innings in Perth.

“Unfortunately Uzzy is not moving too well. His back flared up again in the slips going for a jump above his head so he’s unable to open,” Cummins added.

