LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Australia captain Pat Cummins says he is “half a chance” to return for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after missing the opening match due to a back injury. The fast bowler revealed encouraging progress during training sessions in Perth and hopes to take back both captaincy and bowling duties at the Gabba.

Pat Cummins hopeful of returning for second Ashes Test as Usman Khawaja faces injury doubts ahead of the Brisbane day-night match. Photo: X.
Pat Cummins hopeful of returning for second Ashes Test as Usman Khawaja faces injury doubts ahead of the Brisbane day-night match. Photo: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 22, 2025 15:25:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Saturday gave a major update on his availability for the second Ashes Test. Cummins said he has a half-chance to play in the second Ashes test in Brisbane after missing the first because of a back injury. Cummins was replaced as skipper by Steve Smith and as a fast bowler by Scott Boland for the Perth test but suggested he might be ready to take back both roles for the day-night test at the Gabba from December 4.

“It’s feeling good,” Cummins said of his back during a stint of commentary on Fox Sports TV.

“I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again.

Pat Cummins Hopeful of Playing Second Ashes Test

Cummins was hopeful of playing the second Ashes test and said he is feeling better than what it was a few weeks ago.

“It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. (I’m) half a chance for the next game. I’ll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going.

“I’m pretty hopeful and it’s probably better than it was a few weeks ago.”

Also Read: Why Is the Test Match Series Between England And Australia Called The Ashes? The 1882 Obituary That Created A Historic Rivalry Explained

Usman Khawaja Doubtful For  Second Ashes Test

While Cummins might be back for Brisbane, top order batsman Usman Khawaja must be a doubt for the second test after injuring his back and failing to take up his opening spot in either innings in Perth.

“Unfortunately Uzzy is not moving too well. His back flared up again in the slips going for a jump above his head so he’s unable to open,” Cummins added.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Collision On Field! Mohammed Siraj Falls After Getting Hit On Knee During Clash With Tristan Stubbs In IND vs SA Test

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ashes 2025Cricket newsEngland vs Australiahome-hero-pos-12Pat Cumminssports news

RELATED News

Collision On Field! Mohammed Siraj Falls After Getting Hit On Knee During Clash With Tristan Stubbs In IND vs SA Test

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

From ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ To ‘Aaj Sajeya’: Team India Dances To Each Beat On Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Haldi Ceremony, Watch

Ind vs SA Test: South Africa Wins The Toss Opts To Bat First, Why Did The Match Starting Early? Revealed

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

LATEST NEWS

IRCTC Big Travel Update: Will Passengers Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express? Here’s What We Know

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?
Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?
Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?
Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

QUICK LINKS