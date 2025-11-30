LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Can Max Verstappen Win The 2025 Championship Title If He Wins The Qatar GP?

Max Verstappen is a strong contender for the Qatar GP 2025, considering his history and the high speed circuits that Red Bull has been so fast on. Winning is an option, though it will be influenced by his qualifying performance, tyre strategy and the extent to which competitors like Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri push him on the day of the race.

(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via X)
(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 30, 2025 20:38:18 IST

If after all Max Verstappen wins the Qatar GP in 2025 and gets all the 25 points, it would really send the other contenders in the battle for the championship a very clear signal that they are in a tough spot. Max starts from P3 behind both the McLarens, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Qatar GP 2025 and Max Verstappen

The sprint champion of 2025 has already fallen behind Lando Norris by 25 points (396 to 371) in the total standings. Thus, the victory along with the full 25 points from the Qatar GP would not only cut down the gap but also keep the battle for the title alive for him. However, even though this is the scenario where he can battle for the title, he will first need to win at least one of the last two races (Qatar + last GP in Abu Dhabi) and pray that neither Norris nor Oscar score to the point that they are out of reach. On the other hand, one win does not automatically make Verstappen the next world champion. He would need to win all his remaining races: not just Qatar but also Abu Dhabi and in the meantime have Norris and Piastri scoring points in the races being still below 34 would be the ideal case. If Norris keeps being on the podium and even just getting a few points he might still remain at the top of total points, taking into account his current lead and more consistent performance this season.

Can Max Verstappen Win Qatar GP 2025?

A win in the Qatar GP would only be a short term solace for Verstappen and still would not be enough to make him the champion. Only by winning all the races and getting the absolute minimum points for his opponents during the last two rounds, would he realistically be the king. The chance is still against him, but in the highly unpredictable world of F1, a spectacular return is still a mathematical possibility.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:38 PM IST
Tags: Can Max Verstappen Win The 2025 Championship Title If He Wins The Qatar GPcan max win championshipMax VerstappenMax Verstappen qatar gpMax Verstappen qatar gp 2025max verstappen qatar gp resultMax Verstappen redbullmax verstappen vs lando norrisQatar GP 2025 Max Verstappen

