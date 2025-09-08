Chak De India! Indian Women’s Hockey Team Dominates Singapore 12-0, Qualifies for Super 4 in Asia Cup 2025

The Asian Cup 2025 was a resounding statement by the women of India in hockey sport as they trampled Singapore 12-0 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Monday. This overwhelming performance saw India making it to the Super 4 of the tournament much to the delight of the fans and was a boost to their championship goals.

Hat-Tricks by Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur Lead India’s Assault

Since the opening whistle, India did not seem to be stopped. Both Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur registered hat-tricks which spelt the doom of the overwhelming victory of India. The scoring was started by Mumtaz as early as the second minute, which was a boost to India and Singapore was at the receiving end.

India did not long hold back in heaping on the pressure. Four goals in the first quarter alone were the result of India gaining control very fast. At half-time, India had already led 7-0, demonstrating a mixture of accuracy in passing, pressing and taking opportunities.

India’s Dominance in Pool B and Tactical Superiority

Indian team did not relent in their offensive onslaught in the second quarter scoring three more goals. The superiority was carried into the third quarter where four additional goals were struck which showed great team play and endurance.

“We wanted to come out strong and establish our dominance,” said one of the team members after the game. “Our training paid off, and the team executed the plan perfectly.”

This massive performance did not only consist of personal genius but also an indicative of tactical discipline in India. The skill level and preparation of the team manifested itself in the numerous instances in which it was able to overcome the defence of Singapore.

Unbeaten Run in Group Stage, Top of Pool B

India started the tournament very well, by crushing Thailand 11-0. Their second match was also a great match where they had to withstand the pressure of the match and the result was a 2-2 draw against Japan.

India made a very daring declaration against Singapore by not losing the group stage. The huge margin in goals brought India to the head of Pool B, beating Japan.

The third goal of the match by Mumtaz Khan saw India enter the double-digit segment underlining the thundering attack of the forwards. The Indian defence was unshakable and the Singaporean had no opportunity to react.

Vaishnavi Phalke’s Decisive Strike Caps Off the Match

With the match drawing to a close, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke was the first to finally beat Singapore stubborn defence to get the 12th goal to India in the 53 rd minute. The audience was on their feet and the goal total of India kept growing.

This was confirmed by the final whistle that India had a resounding victory of 12-0 to the excitement of the supporters and a message to the rest of the competition. The hockey team of Indian women now appears to be in fine position to enter the Super 4 phase.

The confidence in India is immense following such a glittering performance during the group stage, which has placed thrilling anticipations about the remaining matches in Asian Cup 2025.

ALSO READ: From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel