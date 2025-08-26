Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’

Charles Leclerc has urged patience regarding Lewis Hamilton’s rocky start at Ferrari, insisting it’s “too early” to make definitive judgments about his teammate’s performances. Despite consistently outperforming the seven-time world champion so far in 2025, Leclerc remains diplomatic and focused on Ferrari’s long-term goals.

Hamilton’s Tough Transition to Ferrari

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari was one of the most anticipated moves in F1 history. Many hoped it would reignite his championship pursuit, but reality has fallen short of expectations. At the summer break, Hamilton is yet to reach the podium, with a low point coming in Hungary, where he qualified 12th and finished lapped in 12th, calling himself “useless” and suggesting Ferrari might need “another driver.”

In contrast, Leclerc secured pole in Hungary and has largely outperformed Hamilton all season, leading him 10-4 in qualifying and 11-2 in races, with better average finishes in both metrics. However, Leclerc isn’t reading too much into the numbers just yet.

Leclerc: “I Was Curious to See How We’d Compare”

“I didn’t have much expectation because I didn’t know,” Leclerc admitted when asked if he thought he’d have the upper hand over Hamilton. “As a driver, you watch data, but you never really know how much is the car and how much is the driver. I was very curious to see where I would be against Lewis.”

He added, “It’s still very early. We’re not fighting for wins or poles yet, which changes things for a driver. My focus is on bringing Ferrari back to the top.”

Hamilton Still Learning the Ferrari Way

Leclerc also noted that switching teams after 12 seasons at Mercedes presents challenges. “It’s a new team for Lewis, and I’m sure he’s still learning all the different systems,” he said. “It’s too early to judge.”

