Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain comes into the second leg of this crucial round of 16 as favourites. The French club registered a 5-2 win over the Blues in the first leg at Parc des Princes. The London-based club would be hoping to get all the support they can at Stamford Bridge as they look to upset the defending champions.

Another exciting game takes place at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea attempts to overcome a significant 2-5 disadvantage against Paris Saint-Germain. In an exciting first leg in Paris, Chelsea was competitive for 70 minutes until crumbling late in the game. Inspired by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG will try to finish the job and advance to the quarterfinals. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will be crucial to Chelsea’s comeback.

With PSG’s amazing first-leg victory, it was the ideal revenge for Chelsea’s 3-0 humiliation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final last summer. In order to recover before the crucial Champions League encounter, Les Parisiens were given a weekend off.

One player to keep an eye on would be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In the first leg, he gave an outstanding performance. He helped Paris Saint-Germain win easily with a spectacular brace in the closing seconds of the match. He will be a crucial player for his team once more, making him a crucial member of the assaulting team.

When will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 17 March 2026.

When will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match start?

The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Where will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match be played?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match in India?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Also Read: EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham