LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Chelsea vs PSG, UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X
Chelsea vs PSG, UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 17, 2026 22:58:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain comes into the second leg of this crucial round of 16 as favourites. The French club registered a 5-2 win over the Blues in the first leg at Parc des Princes. The London-based club would be hoping to get all the support they can at Stamford Bridge as they look to upset the defending champions.

Another exciting game takes place at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea attempts to overcome a significant 2-5 disadvantage against Paris Saint-Germain. In an exciting first leg in Paris, Chelsea was competitive for 70 minutes until crumbling late in the game. Inspired by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG will try to finish the job and advance to the quarterfinals. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will be crucial to Chelsea’s comeback.

With PSG’s amazing first-leg victory, it was the ideal revenge for Chelsea’s 3-0 humiliation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final last summer. In order to recover before the crucial Champions League encounter, Les Parisiens were given a weekend off.

You Might Be Interested In

One player to keep an eye on would be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In the first leg, he gave an outstanding performance. He helped Paris Saint-Germain win easily with a spectacular brace in the closing seconds of the match. He will be a crucial player for his team once more, making him a crucial member of the assaulting team.

When will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 17 March 2026.

When will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match start?

The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Where will the Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match be played?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.  

Where to Watch Chelsea vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match in India?

The Chelsea vs PSG UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Also Read: EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 10:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chelseaChelsea vs PSGlondonParis Saint-GermainPSGStamford BridgeUCLUEFA Champions LeagueWhere to watch UCLWhere to watch UEFA Champions League

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Drops Big Hint

Salman Ali Agha Run-Out Controversy: MCC Gives Final Verdict on BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Debate

IPL 2026 RCB Sale: Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer ‘Pulls Out’ of Ownership Race — Final Two Bidders Left | Reports

PSL 2026: PCB Dismisses Australian Players’ Security Concerns Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan War

IPL 2026: KKR Confirm Ajinkya Rahane as Captain Ahead of 19th Season | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Twist: After Theatres, When Will Pawan Kalyan’s Explosive Film Finally Stream Online?

India Weather Update For March 18: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Hailstorms, Cooling Relief In Delhi, Northeast And Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

‘Ali Larijani Eliminated’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses Nation In Televised Statement, Says Strike Gives Iranians Chance To Overthrow Rulers

‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Look Unveiled; Trailer Drops March 18 With Unique Global Release Strategy

‘Every Page Has A Price’: Minnal Murali Star Guru Somasundaram Unmasked As Killer Librarian In Demonte Colony 3; Fans Left In Awe | Watch

Common traps in credit card offers

Who Is Sofia Firdous? Rebel Congress MLA Expelled Over Voting In Favour Of BJP Candidate In Rajya Sabha Polls

IPL 2026: KKR Confirm Ajinkya Rahane as Captain Ahead of 19th Season | WATCH

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

QUICK LINKS