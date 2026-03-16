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Home > Sports > EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

Manchester United surge into third after beating Aston Villa 3-1, while Manchester City’s title hopes take a hit with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Meanwhile, a late Richarlison goal at Anfield sees Liverpool drop points against Tottenham. Read our full EPL 2025-26 Matchday 30 round-up.

EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham. Photo: X
EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 16, 2026 08:54:05 IST

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EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

EPL: The 2025-26 Premier League season entered its final stretch this weekend with a series of results that have sent shockwaves through both ends of the table. From Manchester City’s title stumble to Manchester United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick, Matchday 30 proved that in this league, no lead is ever safe.

Red Devils Rampant at Old Trafford

The weekend’s marquee fixture saw Manchester United continue their blistering form with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. Since Michael Carrick took the interim reins in January, the atmosphere at Old Trafford has transformed, and Sunday was no different.

After a cagey first half, Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, nodding home a trademark delivery from Bruno Fernandes. Villa briefly threatened to spoil the party when Ross Barkley equalized ten minutes later, but United’s superior depth eventually told. Matheus Cunha restored the lead with a clinical finish before substitute Benjamin Sesko put the game to bed late on. The win propels United into third place, three points clear of Villa, marking a remarkable turnaround for a side that trailed the Midlands club by double digits just two months ago.

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City Caught Cold in East London

In the Saturday kickoff, Manchester City saw their title charge lose momentum as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by a resilient West Ham United. Bernardo Silva looked to have set the champions on their way with an early opener, but the Hammers, battling fiercely against relegation, refused to fold.

Konstantinos Mavropanos proved to be the unlikely hero for the home side, rising highest to header home a Jarrod Bowen corner just four minutes after City had taken the lead. Despite a late onslaught from Pep Guardiola’s men, West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen produced a string of world-class saves to preserve a point that could be vital for West Ham’s survival—and potentially fatal for City’s title aspirations.

Spurs Stun Anfield with Late Drama

Perhaps the most damaging result for the “Big Six” occurred at Anfield, where Liverpool dropped two crucial points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. Coming off a bruising Champions League defeat in midweek, Spurs looked vulnerable, especially after Dominic Szoboszlai curled in a stunning first-half free-kick to give the Reds the lead.

However, Liverpool failed to kill the game off, and they were punished in the 90th minute. Richarlison, so often the man for the big occasion, silenced the Kop with a dramatic late leveler. The result leaves Liverpool languishing in fifth, their Champions League hopes now hanging by a thread, while Spurs earn a vital point in their desperate fight to avoid the drop under interim boss Igor Tudor.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 8:52 AM IST
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EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham
EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham
EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham
EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

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