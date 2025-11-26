LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

Chelsea produced a commanding performance as they thrashed 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, sending a strong statement across Europe. The win takes Chelsea to 10 points from five matches, lifting them into fifth place in the group stage, with additional games still to be played tomorrow.

Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown. (Representative Image: Getty Image)
Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown. (Representative Image: Getty Image)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 26, 2025 05:21:24 IST

Chelsea produced a commanding performance as they thrashed 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, sending a strong statement across Europe. The Blues dominated from start to finish, taking full advantage of their numerical superiority, and will now look to carry this momentum into Sunday’s high-stakes London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The win takes Chelsea to 10 points from five matches, lifting them into fifth place in the group stage, with additional games still to be played tomorrow. Barcelona, on the other hand, remain on seven points and faces the risk of failing to secure automatic qualification for the knockout rounds. 

Kounde Own Goal, Araujo Red Card Helped Chelsea Beat Barcelona

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 27th minute thanks to an own goal by Jules Kounde, deflecting a shot from Pedro Neto. Barcelona’s troubles worsened just before half-time when Ronald Araujo received a second yellow card and was sent off. 

After the break, Chelsea maintained their dominance, with Estevao netting a brilliant goal from a tight angle in the 55th minute. Liam Delap then sealed the 3-0 victory with a simple finish after cleverly beating Barcelona’s offside trap.

Marc Cucurella: ‘We deserved the win’

While speaking to Amazon Prime Sport, Marc Cucurella said, “We played really good, and we deserved the win with the attitude we had and with how organised we were. I think the game plan was really clear, it worked really well, and my teammates helped me a lot.”

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:15 AM IST
