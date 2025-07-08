Chelsea vs Fluminense Club World Cup 2025: Check Probable XI And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Fluminense has performed admirably in the competition thus far, and they will undoubtedly assess their chances of winning the first FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matchup against Chelsea. The Brazilian team has preserved five clean sheets in their previous seven games and is now on an 11-game winning streak. Fluminense will try to keep Chelsea out thanks to their strong defense.

The West London team will be the favorite to grind out a win since, on paper, they have the superior group of players. It is still unclear if Chelsea can succeed here, and they will want to win the tournament. Ahead of the most recent match between the two teams, The Hard Tackle examines the encounter in further detail.

What time is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semi final between Chelsea and Fluminense?

On Wednesday, July 9, according to Indian Standard Time, the Chelsea vs. Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal match would begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the semifinal match between Chelsea and Fluminense in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

There will be no broadcast of the Fluminense vs. Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal in India. The DAZN app and website will stream the match live.

Team News and Tactics

Fluminense

Due to suspension, Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli and center-back Juan Pablo Freytes are also absent. When facing Chelsea, Fluminense will probably line up in a 3-4-1-2 system, with Fabio in goal. Ignacio will start in the back three with Thiago Silva and Thiago Santos. Here, Gabriel Fuentes and Samuel Xavier will start as the wing-backs. They’ll try to help out on both ends of the field. Hercules and Facundo Bernal will begin in the center of the park. They will assist defensively and try to keep things small. Starting in the central attacking midfield position, Nonato will try to provide his teammates chances. He’ll try to connect the attack and midfield.

Chelsea

Due to a doping prohibition, Mykhailo Mudryk is not accessible. Wesley Fofana is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Following their yellow cards during the quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill have been suspended.

When playing Fluminense, Chelsea will probably line up in a 4-2-3-1 configuration, with Robert Sanchez in goal. Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto will begin as the full-backs. They’ll try to assist on both ends of the field. Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah will make up the central defensive tandem. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will play together in the double pivot as the midfield unit. Fernandez will try to give the team more creativity and control, while Caicedo will try to defend the back four and stop the opposition’s attacks.

Cole Palmer will return to his offensive midfield position with the intention of bringing goals and inventiveness to the team. The English international will be flanked by Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke. They will give the attack more flair and speed. Last but not least, Nicolas Jackson will start for Chelsea against Fluminense.

Also Read: SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka