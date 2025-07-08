SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka

In a series that features one of the sport’s most underappreciated rivalries, the match has been quite evenly matched thus far. Bangladesh stormed back with a 16-run victory in the second match, but hosts Sri Lanka won the two-Test rubber with a landslide victory in the second match and a 77-run victory in the first of three ODIs.

Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 99 runs.

Bangladesh was captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Najmul Hossain Shanto was out with a quad injury. Prior to the three Twenty20 Internationals, the all-rounder will try to guide his team to victory in order to tie the series overall.

Toss

Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss.

The early innings of this game was when the seeds of victory were planted. Since the team batting second had won eight of the ten ODIs played at this location in the past, history urged the team chasing to win. However, Charith Asalanka followed his instincts and decided to bat first, therefore eliminating Bangladesh from the game. The balls had begun to remain low within the tenth over itself, and the Lankans were able to grind the visitors with remarkable patience and persistence.

The batting group as a whole clung on Kusal Mendis like glue. Mendis scored an incredible 124, his fifth ODI century at home, while batting all the way until the 46th over. All four of his previous hundreds were in a winning cause. Additionally, the streak was maintained in this game. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were good partners for him; the captain got along well with him and scored 124 runs for the fourth wicket. The tourists were sent away by that partnership, and although there was a slight collapse at the end, the water had already risen past the roof.

The Lankans came out with the ball in full force, since 285 was already a significant score to defend. Despite the fact that the new balls only swung for five overs and took two wickets early, Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera were excellent with them. The opposition was then physically strangled by the spinners, who entered the game in the middle overs. Seldom was there a sense that Bangladesh may cause problems for the Lankans. Hasaranga took two wickets due to an injury, Asitha and Chameera each finished with three wickets, and Wellalage contributed two of his own.

