Home > Sports > Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Cricketer Yash Dayal faces serious allegations after a woman accused him of exploiting her on a false promise of marriage. Ghaziabad police are set to record her statement, while she has submitted chats and videos as proof. An FIR has been filed under Section 69 of the BNS.

Yash Dayal Sexual Harrasment Case
Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police to Record Victim's Statement in Sexual Exploitation Probe (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 21:56:41 IST

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal is in serious trouble. A girl has said that he used her and hurt her mentally, emotionally, and physically by lying about marrying her.

Now, the Ghaziabad police will take the girl’s statement in front of a magistrate.

Girl Gives Proof in Yash Dayal Sexual Exploitation Case

After recording her statement, doctors will also do her medical check-up.

The girl has already given many proofs to the police. These include screenshots, chat messages, call recordings, and photos.

Police are now checking if these are real. They said no action will be taken until the girl’s full statement is officially recorded.

Police Files FIR Against Yash Dayal Under Section 69

An FIR has been filed against Yash Dayal under Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This section is for cases where someone cheats by making false promises, like marriage, to have a relationship. This is a non-bailable crime, and if proved, he can go to jail for 10 years.

Yash Dayal plays cricket for Uttar Pradesh and was in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL-winning team this year.

Girl Tried Helpline, Then Went to CM’s Grievance Portal

The girl first called the women’s helpline for help. But when nothing happened, she filed a complaint through the Chief Minister’s online portal.

She uploaded all her proofs — including screenshots, video call clips, and chats.

Reports say Yash Dayal has also given his statement to the police.

What the Girl Said About Yash Dayal

The girl said she was in a relationship with Yash Dayal for 5 years. She believed they would get married.

She said he even took her to his home and introduced her to his family. This made her trust him completely.

“For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer,” the FIR says. “The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realised the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment.”

Yash Dayal is a 27-year-old fast bowler. He used to play for Gujarat Titans and now plays for RCB in IPL. He has been in India’s cricket squads before but hasn’t played for the country yet.

ALSO READ: South Africa Thrash Zimbabwe To Continue Unbeaten Test Run

