Home > Sports > China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

On Thursday, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the China Open 2025 badminton event after defeating two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, a fellow countrywoman.

China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 24, 2025 16:54:55 IST

At the China Open Super 1000 tournament in Changzhou, India’s adolescent badminton phenom Unnati Hooda defeated older compatriot PV Sindhu in the women’s singles Round of 16 on Thursday, achieving the biggest victory of her young career.

Over the course of 76 minutes, the 17-year-old defeated the two-time Olympic champion 21-16, 19-21, 21-13. Hooda dominated the opening game and kept up her rhythm in the third to win the match with exceptional poise and tactical awareness.

Unnati’s journey till now

After defeating Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in her opening round, which was her first victory over a player ranked in the top ten this year, Sindhu was unable to build on that success. The 30-year-old couldn’t keep up with Hooda’s pace and shot selection in the final, even though he levelled the match by winning the second game 21-19. Hooda became the youngest Indian woman to go to the China Open quarterfinals after defeating Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-11, 21-16. As Sindhu continues to look for form after a challenging season, her victory also demonstrated the rise of a new generation of Indian talent.

Hooda’s victory over Gilmour, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, made her just the third Indian, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win a Superseries/Superseries Premier/World Tour 1000 before turning 18. In the end, the child won the fight between the two Indians on Chinese soil, and the teenager went on to the event’s preliminary round.

In spite of the teenager’s fierce defence, Sindhu, who had defeated world No. 6 Tomoka Miyazaki in the round before, played faster in the second game and pulled even. After winning the last two points and forcing a decider, Sindhu maintained her composure. Unnati maintained her composure and started the last game with fresh determination in spite of the late defeat at the finish of the second game. Prior to the change of ends, she had a five-point lead. Unnati Hooda dominated the last few points to advance to the BWF Super 1000 event’s quarterfinals, despite Sindhu’s valiant efforts to close the gap to two points at 15–13.

Also Read: Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington

Tags: China Open 2025China Open quarter finalPV SindhuUnnati HoodaWomens singles

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?
George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb Poised to Ignite Dallas Cowboys’ Offense
Taylor Rooks Weds in Secret Star-Studded Ceremony: Inside the NBA Star’s Private Celebration and New Beginnings
Stuart Broad Praises Rishabh Pant’s Impact, Hopes for Swift Return After Painful Blow
MS Dhoni Or Rishabh Pant? Analyzing Their Initial 47 Tests

LATEST NEWS

The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
Sheopur Murder Case: Adopted Son Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother, Hiding Body In Wall To Steal ₹32 Lakh FD
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Lisa’s Netflix Debut In Hitmakers: Why Did BLACKPINK Star Reject Unfinished Tracks?
Love, Terror And New Backers: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Locks Valentine’s Week 2026
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits
IEX Under Pressure, Shares Drop 28%: How India’s New Market Coupling Plan Could Redefine Electricity Pricing
How George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso Faced His Final Days with Strength and Left A Timeless Legacy
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?