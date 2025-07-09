Chris Gayle Blasts Wiaan Mulder For Missing 400: ‘It Was An Error From His Part’

Chris Gayle didn’t mince words after South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder passed up a rare shot at cricketing immortality. Batting on 367 not out against Zimbabwe, Mulder had the chance to surpass Brian Lara’s iconic 400* in Test cricket.

Instead, he stunned fans and experts by declaring South Africa’s innings at 626/5 on Day 2 in Bulawayo—just 34 runs short of the all-time record.

Wiaan Mulder Declares on 367, Leaves Record Untouched

With South Africa in complete control of the Test match, Mulder’s decision to halt the innings puzzled many. The pitch was flat, Zimbabwe was struggling, and time was on his side.

Most expected him to at least try for the highest individual score in Test history. But the Proteas captain chose to walk away, staying unbeaten and leaving Brian Lara’s 400* untouched at the top.

Chris Gayle Calls It a Blunder and Panic Move

Chris Gayle, never shy with his opinions, was openly critical of the decision. The former West Indies opener said Mulder let a golden opportunity slip through his fingers.

“If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400. That doesn’t happen often. You don’t know when you’re going to get to a triple century again. Any time you get a chance like that, you try and make the best out of it,” Gayle told talkSPORT.

He further added, “Maybe he panicked; he didn’t know what to do in that situation. Come on, you’re on 367, automatically you have to take a chance at the record. If you want to be a legend, how are you going to become a legend? Records come with being a legend.”

Mulder’s 367 Enters Record Books but Falls Short of Legacy

Despite the criticism, Mulder’s knock still enters the history books. His 367* off 334 balls is now the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket.

He also smashed 49 boundaries and four sixes during the marathon innings—setting the highest individual score ever for South Africa in Tests.

But Gayle wasn’t done. “It doesn’t matter the opponent, if you get 100 against any team, that’s a Test century. If you get a double or triple, 400, that’s Test cricket. That’s the ultimate game. He panicked, and he blundered, straight up.”

Mulder Explains Why He Chose Not to Chase Brian Lara’s Record

After the match, Mulder shared his reasoning behind the declaration, acknowledging Lara’s legacy.

“You never know what is destined for me, but Brian Lara keeping that record (of the highest score in Tests) is exactly the way it should be. Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 against England – for someone of that stature, to keep that record is pretty special,” Mulder said.

