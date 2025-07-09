LIVE TV
Home > Sports > South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0

South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0

South Africa crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs in Bulawayo, sealing a 2-0 Test series win inside three days. Wiaan Mulder starred with a record 367* and 7 wickets, earning Player of the Series. Zimbabwe's late resistance couldn’t prevent their heaviest defeat by in two match series.

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe to sweep the series 2-0
South Africa defeated Zimbabwe to sweep the series 2-0 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 08:38:34 IST

A one-sided contest in Bulawayo ended with South Africa crushing Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs inside three days, clinching a commanding 2-0 Test series sweep. The test match ended within two sessions on day three, with Wiaan Mulder scoring only 23 fewer than Zimbabwe’s combined total across both innings. His record-breaking 367 not out and seven wickets across the series earned him both Player of the Match and Series honors.

Even a gritty final stand couldn’t prevent the inevitable. When Wellington Masakadza edged one past slip for four as Zimbabwe followed on, it was a small blip in South Africa’s near-perfect performance. The final-wicket resistance from Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga only delayed what had long seemed certain.

Welch’s Lone Fight Delays the Collapse

Zimbabwe started day 3 with 405 runs deficit and nine wickets in hand. The opening batters Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch initially held firm, but the breakthrough came quickly. Senuran Muthusamy removed Kaitano for 40 in his first over of spin.

Welch battled hard, finding occasional boundaries and lifting a six off Muthusamy, but his aggressive streak came with risks. He was dropped, nearly stumped, and eventually caught for 55 shortly after lunch, triggering a collapse. From 153 for 3, Zimbabwe slid to 184 for 9 in no time. Codi Yusuf struck twice, trapping Wessly Madhevere and removing Tafadzwa Tsiga cheaply. Bosch then chipped in with three wickets, including Craig Ervine for 49.

Tanaka Chivanga Swings Before Proteas Seal Victory

Zimbabwe still trailed by 272 runs at at 184 for loss of nine wicket. Wellington Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga offered late resistance, surviving nine overs and swinging freely. Tanaka Chivanga hit 22 off 26 with three fours and a six, while Wellington Masakadza hung in with determination.

Eventually, Senuran Muthusamy ended the fun with Chivanga’s top-edge to slip, fittingly caught by Mulder. The dominant win marked South Africa’s tenth straight Test triumph, a streak that includes their World Test Championship 2025 victory. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, were left nursing their heaviest defeat in the series, as the gulf in class between the two sides became starkly evident.

Wiaan Mulder was named Player of the Series for his phenomenal all-round performance. He scored a monumental 367 not out in the second Test, the highest individual Test score by a South African. Across both matches, he amassed 531 runs and took seven wickets. Mulder also captained the side in the final Test, sealing the win with the last catch.

Final Score: South Africa 626 for 5 
                    Zimbabwe 170 and 220 (f/o)
 Result :       South Africa won by an innings and 236 runs. This is South Africa’s biggest win over Zimbabwe in a Test match.    

Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

test cricketzimbabwe

