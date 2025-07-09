IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

The series is tied at one as India and England get ready for their pivotal third Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, which begins on July 10. Following their decisive 336-run victory in Birmingham, India comes in in great spirits. With only three victories in 19 Test matches, India’s overall record at Lord’s has been difficult, but their recent performances there have showed a notable improvement.

At Lord’s, however, India’s fortunes have drastically changed during the past ten years. In their last three games there, they have won two of them. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, they made their first significant progress in 2014 when Ishant Sharma’s outstanding 7/74 bowling effort helped India win by 95 runs, their first victory at Lord’s in 28 years. Following this, they won an innings in 2018 and, with Virat Kohli as captain, scored an incredible 151-run triumph in 2021.

There will be thrilling cricket action in the next match. Gus Atkinson, a pace bowler, has joined England’s team, and Jofra Archer is probably going to return. Jasprit Bumrah’s anticipated return from rest for the second Test will strengthen India’s bowling attack.

India, led by Shubman Gill, hopes to lead the series 2-1 at Lord’s. Both teams will probably employ a large number of pace bowlers because the pitch is predicted to favor fast bowlers early on. This creates the conditions for an exciting match at the most renowned cricket ground.

India’s record at Lord’s

Matches: 19

Won: 3

Lost: 12

Draw: 4

Highest score: 454 vs England in 1990

Lowest score: 42 vs England in 1974

Highest individual score: Vinoo Mankad – 184 runs in 1952

Best bowling figures: Ishant Sharma – 7/74 in 2014

The most recent encounter at Lord’s took place in 2021, when India, led by Virat Kohli, produced a remarkable team effort against the hosts that resulted in a thrilling comeback victory. In 2018, England defeated the visitors at the venue for the first time.

The visitors are far more competitive now than they were decades ago, notwithstanding the historical imbalance—England has a 4.00 win-loss record over India at the location. Over 37 innings at Lord’s, India’s batting average is 24.94.

