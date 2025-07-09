LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

Throughout history, India has faced difficult challenges in the "Home of Cricket." At Lord's, India has lost 12 games and drawn four since their first Test there in 1932. At this location, Indian teams endured years of batting collapses and subpar bowling performances.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 05:36:10 IST

The series is tied at one as India and England get ready for their pivotal third Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, which begins on July 10. Following their decisive 336-run victory in Birmingham, India comes in in great spirits. With only three victories in 19 Test matches, India’s overall record at Lord’s has been difficult, but their recent performances there have showed a notable improvement.

At Lord’s, however, India’s fortunes have drastically changed during the past ten years. In their last three games there, they have won two of them. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, they made their first significant progress in 2014 when Ishant Sharma’s outstanding 7/74 bowling effort helped India win by 95 runs, their first victory at Lord’s in 28 years. Following this, they won an innings in 2018 and, with Virat Kohli as captain, scored an incredible 151-run triumph in 2021.

There will be thrilling cricket action in the next match. Gus Atkinson, a pace bowler, has joined England’s team, and Jofra Archer is probably going to return. Jasprit Bumrah’s anticipated return from rest for the second Test will strengthen India’s bowling attack.

India, led by Shubman Gill, hopes to lead the series 2-1 at Lord’s. Both teams will probably employ a large number of pace bowlers because the pitch is predicted to favor fast bowlers early on. This creates the conditions for an exciting match at the most renowned cricket ground.

India’s record at Lord’s

Matches: 19

Won: 3

Lost: 12

Draw: 4

Highest score: 454 vs England in 1990

Lowest score: 42 vs England in 1974

Highest individual score: Vinoo Mankad – 184 runs in 1952

Best bowling figures: Ishant Sharma – 7/74 in 2014

The most recent encounter at Lord’s took place in 2021, when India, led by Virat Kohli, produced a remarkable team effort against the hosts that resulted in a thrilling comeback victory. In 2018, England defeated the visitors at the venue for the first time.

The visitors are far more competitive now than they were decades ago, notwithstanding the historical imbalance—England has a 4.00 win-loss record over India at the location. Over 37 innings at Lord’s, India’s batting average is 24.94.

Also Read: Moises Caicedo Gives Chelsea An Injury Scare Just Days Before The Club World Cup Final

Tags: ind vs eng serieslordsshubman gill

More News

Vatsala, Asia’s Longest-Living Elephant, Dies At Panna Tiger Reserve
Jeff Bezos Sells $666M Worth Of Amazon Shares Days After His Lavish Venice Wedding, Trolls Say ‘Lauren Already Cashing Out’
Moises Caicedo Gives Chelsea An Injury Scare Just Days Before The Club World Cup Final
NIA Arrests Three Key Accused Following Searches In Karnataka In LeT Prison Radicalization Case
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 9, 2025? Get Crucial Tips For Puzzle Number 1481
Childhood Cancer Survivors Face Higher Risk Of Severe COVID Even Decades Later: Study Reveals
Cybersecurity Scare: AI Deepfake Scammers Used Fake Marco Rubio Voice to Target Officials, Reveals New Report
India-Brazil Partnership Stands As An Important Pillar Of ‘Stability And Balance’, Says PM Modi
Watch: Donald Trump Lashes Out At A Reporter Over Epstein Questions As Pam Bondi Addresses New File Revelations
Chelsea Books Its Spot In The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?