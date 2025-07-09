Christian Horner’s Red Bull Departure Could Open Door To Ferrari F1 Role, Replacing Frederic Vasseur

Christian Horner’s surprise exit from Red Bull has reignited speculation linking him with a top job at Ferrari. As the Formula 1 season pauses ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, talk of a potential leadership shift in Maranello has picked up pace once again.

Ferrari F1 Rumours Resurface Amid Red Bull Exit

Ferrari, currently second in the Constructors’ Championship, continues to chase a Grand Prix victory this season. Despite their position, they trail McLaren by a staggering 238 points — a gap that has raised eyebrows and questions about the team’s direction.

Amid this performance slump, Italian media have floated the idea of replacing current team boss Fred Vasseur. These rumours intensified before the Canadian Grand Prix, suggesting Ferrari might already be exploring new leadership options.

Several reports also hinted that Christian Horner had been approached by Ferrari’s senior management weeks earlier to gauge his interest in leading the team.

Horner Previously Dismissed Ferrari Talks

Horner, who has been Red Bull’s team principal since 2005, had previously brushed off suggestions of a move to Ferrari. When asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about any discussions with the Italian team, he gave a firm response.

“I mean, of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams,” Horner told media including Motorsport Week at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“But my commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull and always has been and certainly will be for the long term. There’s a bunch of speculation always in this business, people coming here, going there, whatever, and I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is.”

Despite this strong stance, the current scenario could push Horner to reconsider his future options within the sport.

Ferrari’s Persistent Interest in Horner

It’s no secret that Ferrari has long had their eyes on Horner. In fact, Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko once disclosed that Horner nearly joined Ferrari in late 2022.

“It took me another whole night to convince Horner to stay at Red Bull,” the Austrian revealed. “And it cost us millions more.”

Now that Horner’s long-standing loyalty to Red Bull seems to have ended, Ferrari might renew its effort to bring him in as Vasseur’s successor.

Horner’s Perspective on Ferrari’s F1 Struggles

Interestingly, Horner has previously shared his thoughts on what holds Ferrari back from dominating again in Formula 1.

“I think the biggest problem for Ferrari is that it’s a national team,” he addressed in 2023. “It needs to get back to being a race team.”

“It’s an Italian institution and there’s probably too many people at the top end. Everybody has an input and has a say.

“From the outside looking in, one of our strengths is that we move quickly, we make decisions and we stick to them. And if we make the wrong decision, we change the decision.

“I think, for Ferrari, the newspapers have such an influence on what happens there. So it’s a lot of pressure being at Ferrari.”

With Horner now available, it remains to be seen whether Ferrari will act on his criticisms and bring him in to implement the very changes he believes they need.

ALSO READ: RCB’s Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On Exploitation Charges, Alleges ‘Stole iPhone, Borrowed Lakhs’