LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > RCB’s Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On Exploitation Charges, Alleges ‘Stole iPhone, Borrowed Lakhs’

RCB’s Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On Exploitation Charges, Alleges ‘Stole iPhone, Borrowed Lakhs’

RCB pacer Yash Dayal has filed a counter-complaint after being accused of sexual exploitation. He claims the woman stole his phone, took money under false pretenses, and never repaid. Meanwhile, the woman says she was misled with marriage promises and suffered emotional trauma.

Yash Dayal Case Reaction
RCB's Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On Exploitation Charges, Alleges 'Stole iPhone, Borrowed Lakhs' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 18:45:32 IST

Yash Dayal, pace bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has responded to serious allegations made against him by a woman from Ghaziabad.

He’s now approached the Prayagraj police to file a counter-complaint. In his version, Dayal claimed the woman who accused him actually exploited him instead—allegedly stealing his iPhone and laptop, and borrowing large sums of money.

Yash Dayal Alleges Theft and Financial Deceit

According to a report by NDTV, Dayal stated that their interaction began on Instagram back in 2021.

Since then, he claimed the woman frequently asked him for money. He alleged that she borrowed “lakhs of rupees under the pretext of medical treatment for herself and her family,” with promises to repay him, which never happened.

He further added that she continued to seek money for shopping. Dayal said he has proof to support his version of events.

FIR Filed Against Dayal Under Sexual Exploitation Law

An FIR was officially registered against Dayal on Monday at the Indirapuram police station, following a preliminary inquiry.

The case has been filed under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual acts made through false promises of marriage. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine.

In response, Dayal has submitted a three-page written complaint seeking a counter-FIR against the woman and two members of her family.

Woman’s Allegations: False Promises and Emotional Trauma

The woman, who filed the original complaint on June 21 through the Chief Minister’s IGRS portal, alleged that Dayal manipulated her emotionally.

“He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication,” she told the Indian Express.

She claimed the distress led her into depression and even suicidal thoughts. “I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down,” she added.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle Blasts Wiaan Mulder For Missing 400: ‘It Was An Error From His Part’

Tags: Ghaziabad PoliceGhaziabad Police Stationrcbuttar pradeshyash dayal

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?