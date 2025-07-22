LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Christian Koloko and Chris Manon on two-way contracts after strong showings in the 2025 NBA Summer League. Koloko, a 7-footer, and Manon, an undrafted wing from Vanderbilt, are expected to split time between the Lakers and their G League team.

Christian Koloko and Chris Manon to Join Los Angeles Lakers on Two-Way Contracts (Image Credit - X)
Christian Koloko and Chris Manon to Join Los Angeles Lakers on Two-Way Contracts (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 01:14:54 IST

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding two players, Christian Koloko and Chris Manon, on two-way contracts. They both played in the 2025 NBA Summer League and did good job. Now they will stay with the Lakers and keep trying to get better.

Christian Koloko Wants to Grow More

Koloko is a big guy, 7-foot tall. He played 37 games last season with the Lakers. He didn’t play many minutes, but still had 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds each game.

He signed a two-way deal in September 2024, after he got okay from the doctors. He had health problem before and needed NBA permission to play again.

Before Lakers, he played with Toronto Raptors in 2022–23 season. Then he also went to G League. He played 12 games there and did well — 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

This summer he look better. In five Summer League games, he scored 7.2 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and blocked 1.2 shots per game. He shot almost 58% from the field in 17 minutes.

Chris Manon Playing Strong and Smart

Chris Manon was not picked in the NBA Draft. But he didn’t stop. First he played with Golden State Warriors in Summer League, then moved to Lakers.

In five games, he did 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He shot the ball well too — 50% from the floor.

He played college basketball at Vanderbilt. He started 84 games and had average 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over four years.

Manon also good at defense. In Summer League, he got 1.4 steals and made 1.6 fouls a game. He not afraid to play tough.

Summer League Help Them Get Contract

Both Koloko and Manon used Summer League as chance. They play hard and show Lakers what they can do. Lakers liked it and give them two-way contract.

Koloko look stronger now, more active in defense. Manon can guard different players and also help with scoring and passing.

G League and NBA Both in the Plan

Now with two-way contracts, Koloko and Manon will play some games in NBA with Lakers and some games in G League with South Bay Lakers.

It help them to play more and learn more. If they keep playing good, maybe one day they get full-time spot with the Lakers.

ALSO READ: Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report

Tags: Chris ManonChristian Kolokolos angeles lakersnba

More News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Theo From Cosby Show, Dies At 54: Cause of Death, Last Instagram Post & More
Cincinnati Bengals Owner Mike Brown Slams Shemar Stewart’s Contract Standoff as ‘Foolishness’
“There Is Far More To This…”: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts
Zohran Mamdani’s 2007 Portrait By Salman Toor Goes Public
8 Flashpoints That Marked Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Acrimonious Ties With Opposition As Vice-President
President Trump Slams ‘Trump-HATING’ Judge Over Harvard Funding Cut As Federal Court Questions $2B Freeze
“We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation
Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?