Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding two players, Christian Koloko and Chris Manon, on two-way contracts. They both played in the 2025 NBA Summer League and did good job. Now they will stay with the Lakers and keep trying to get better.

Christian Koloko Wants to Grow More

Koloko is a big guy, 7-foot tall. He played 37 games last season with the Lakers. He didn’t play many minutes, but still had 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds each game.

He signed a two-way deal in September 2024, after he got okay from the doctors. He had health problem before and needed NBA permission to play again.

Before Lakers, he played with Toronto Raptors in 2022–23 season. Then he also went to G League. He played 12 games there and did well — 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

This summer he look better. In five Summer League games, he scored 7.2 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and blocked 1.2 shots per game. He shot almost 58% from the field in 17 minutes.

Chris Manon Playing Strong and Smart

Chris Manon was not picked in the NBA Draft. But he didn’t stop. First he played with Golden State Warriors in Summer League, then moved to Lakers.

In five games, he did 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He shot the ball well too — 50% from the floor.

He played college basketball at Vanderbilt. He started 84 games and had average 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over four years.

Manon also good at defense. In Summer League, he got 1.4 steals and made 1.6 fouls a game. He not afraid to play tough.

Summer League Help Them Get Contract

Both Koloko and Manon used Summer League as chance. They play hard and show Lakers what they can do. Lakers liked it and give them two-way contract.

Koloko look stronger now, more active in defense. Manon can guard different players and also help with scoring and passing.

G League and NBA Both in the Plan

Now with two-way contracts, Koloko and Manon will play some games in NBA with Lakers and some games in G League with South Bay Lakers.

It help them to play more and learn more. If they keep playing good, maybe one day they get full-time spot with the Lakers.

