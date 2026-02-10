LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

Since Elimination Chamber was going to be based in Chicago CM Punk home town the pressure is particularly on the champion since he will be defending his title in front of a highly fanatic crowd.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 10, 2026 08:48:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

During the WWE Monday night Raw, the World Heavyweight Championship scene changed sides when Finn Balor came into the crowd and publicly gave a challenge to the current champion CM Punk to take on the title at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago, later this month.

CM Punk vs Finn Balor? 

Balor did not take long before entering the ring and directly confronting Punk about what he wanted, which was another crack at the coveted gold. Although Raw General Manager Adam Pearce had tried to calm the fight down, Punk finally found his way to the ring to retaliate and the title match was formally announced to take place during the Elimination Chamber.



The arrangements of this match have been in progress as the competition between Balor and Punk went on increasing in Raw. The two had previously fought in a highly competitive World Heavyweight Championship on Raw in Belfast at the beginning of January where Punk still defended his title but Balor demonstrated to the world his durability and capability to match with the champion at that level. Such a dustup and other run ins have created the desire to re-match with more at stake, particularly with the two men seeking to leave a big mark on the road to WrestleMania.

Since Elimination Chamber was going to be based in Chicago CM Punk home town the pressure is particularly on the champion since he will be defending his title in front of a highly fanatic crowd. This World Heavyweight Championship match has now become one of the signature matches on the entire card and it only serves to add more interest to what is otherwise already proving to be a landmark event on the WWE road to WrestleMania.

Also Read: WWE Monday Night Raw: AJ Lee Officially Booked To Face Becky Lynch In Highly Anticipated Elimination Chamber Match

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CM PunkCM punk newsCM Punk updatescm punk vs finn balorhome-hero-pos-9Monday night rawworld heavyweight title matchWWEwwe elimination chamber 2026wwe monday night rawwwe news

RELATED News

WWE Monday Night Raw: AJ Lee Officially Booked To Face Becky Lynch In Highly Anticipated Elimination Chamber Match

IND vs PAK Confirmed For T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15 After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s U-Turn

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

Ishan Kishan Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2025–26 Despite Recent T20I Heroics

PAK vs USA: ‘Baggage, Not Asset’ — Former Cricketers Rip Into Babar Azam’s Batting Form in T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Top 50 Romantic Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Photos For Valentine Week

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Bangladesh Vs India: Who Has The Better US Trade Deal As Dhaka Secures 19% Tariff, Zero Duty On Select Textiles Just Ahead Of Polls?

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

Who Is Pouria Hamidi? Iranian Man Asks Donald Trump To ‘Attack Iran, Don’t Negotiate’ In Chilling Final Video Before Suicide

What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

WATCH – ‘Not Satisfied With Your Answer’: Young BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Interrupts Minister Over Dilapidated Hospital Buildings, Triggers Heated Moments In Bihar Assembly

Olympic Gold Medal Worth Revealed: How Much Real Gold Athletes Actually Have And Its Surprising Value

Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

QUICK LINKS