Home > Sports > Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

A robot-assisted cystectomy was used to remove the malignancy, which was diagnosed as "very high risk non muscle invasive bladder cancer" because it had only progressed to the bladder's lining.

Sanders stated that although he "can't pee like I used to pee," he is thankful to be able to continue coaching and that he "always knew I was going to coach again."
Sanders stated that although he "can't pee like I used to pee," he is thankful to be able to continue coaching and that he "always knew I was going to coach again."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 29, 2025 09:06:00 IST

On July 28, 2025, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, head football coach of the University of Colorado, announced that he had had surgery to remove his bladder due to a diagnosis of aggressive bladder cancer. Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center, stated that the surgery was successful and Sanders is considered cured from the illness clinically.

The tumor was discovered on a routine CT scan due to Sanders’ history of blood clots. The cancer was caught in the bladder and had not spread beyond the lining of the bladder, it was classified “very high risk non muscle invasive bladder cancer”, and surgically removed through a robot assisted cystectomy. Surgery produced a neobladder from part of Sanders’ intestine, and he will not need other radiation or chemotherapy.

The journey of cancer is not always easy

Sanders, 57, spoke candidly about his recovery, noting he “lost about 25 pounds”, was on a catheter afterwards, and had bladder control issues. He joked that fans may see a portable toilet on the sidelines; he even admitted he has used adult diapers at night. The emotional ups and downs included drafting a will in May, which he said was hard, but it helped him stay positive and faith-based throughout. He topped off his discussion by reiterating he is still coaching this fall, mentioning he has just signed a 5 year, $54 million extension with Colorado, while adding, “My attitude and spirits have not changed.”

And not just on his own personal victories, Sanders took the opportunity to raise public awareness. He urged everyone, especially men, to get medical evaluation for anything from blood in the urine, frequent urination, and any pelvic pain. He stressed that early detection can be the difference between life and death.

Now that he has been cleared to coach, Sanders is back to Boulder this season to a focused goal and a strong message: to fight openly, act boldly, and live fully.

Also Read: Aaron Ramsdale’s Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League

Tags: Colorado Buffaloes FootballDeion SandersDeion Sanders CancerUniversity of Colorado

RELATED News

Aaron Ramsdale’s Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League
Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
R Ashwin Blasts Ben Stokes For ‘Double Standards’ Over Handshake Controversy In Manchester Test
Bend It Like Beckham Is Finally Getting a Sequel After Two Decades! Legacy Meets Present Day Football
When And Where To Watch WWE Raw July 28, 2025: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence On Anupamaa vs Kyunki 2: Says Stop Pitting Strong Women Against Each Other For TRPs!
Midtown Manhattan Shooter Shane Tamura Used Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Style Rifle: How Much Does It Cost?
Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 270 Points, Nifty At 24,609; Infosys Slips Nearly 1% as Markets Struggle In Deep Red
‘Maine Nahi Churaya!’ RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence, Slams Allegations Of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra Chahal With Bold Response
18 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured In Deoghar Bus- Truck Collision
Stock Market Today: BLOODY RED Opening Bell, Sensex And Nifty Opened On A Red Note, What’s In The Market Today?
Macquarie Island Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Hits The Region – Is There A Tsunami Risk?
Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big
Khushi Kapoor’s Dream Debut Almost Happened — Fans Now Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work’ After Behind-the-Scenes Drama Emerges
Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Who Was Shane Tamura, The Gunman Behind The Deadly Park Avenue Attack?
Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big
Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big
Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big
Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?