Coach Deion Sanders Battles Cancer: Bladder Removed, Wins Big

On July 28, 2025, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, head football coach of the University of Colorado, announced that he had had surgery to remove his bladder due to a diagnosis of aggressive bladder cancer. Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center, stated that the surgery was successful and Sanders is considered cured from the illness clinically.

The tumor was discovered on a routine CT scan due to Sanders’ history of blood clots. The cancer was caught in the bladder and had not spread beyond the lining of the bladder, it was classified “very high risk non muscle invasive bladder cancer”, and surgically removed through a robot assisted cystectomy. Surgery produced a neobladder from part of Sanders’ intestine, and he will not need other radiation or chemotherapy.

The journey of cancer is not always easy

Sanders, 57, spoke candidly about his recovery, noting he “lost about 25 pounds”, was on a catheter afterwards, and had bladder control issues. He joked that fans may see a portable toilet on the sidelines; he even admitted he has used adult diapers at night. The emotional ups and downs included drafting a will in May, which he said was hard, but it helped him stay positive and faith-based throughout. He topped off his discussion by reiterating he is still coaching this fall, mentioning he has just signed a 5 year, $54 million extension with Colorado, while adding, “My attitude and spirits have not changed.”

And not just on his own personal victories, Sanders took the opportunity to raise public awareness. He urged everyone, especially men, to get medical evaluation for anything from blood in the urine, frequent urination, and any pelvic pain. He stressed that early detection can be the difference between life and death.

Now that he has been cleared to coach, Sanders is back to Boulder this season to a focused goal and a strong message: to fight openly, act boldly, and live fully.

