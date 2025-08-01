Cody Rhodes Confirms Travis Scott Injured Him at Elimination Chamber: “He Busted My Eardrum”

Cody Rhodes has finally addressed the wild Elimination Chamber moment that left fans shocked and confused—confirming that rapper Travis Scott really did injure him during the WWE main event. Rhodes, who shared the ring that night with legends like John Cena and The Rock, revealed that Scott’s slap wasn’t just for show—it ruptured his eardrum.

A Shocking Twist and an Even Bigger Slap

In the Elimination Chamber main event, Cody Rhodes stood victorious alongside John Cena—until a shocking betrayal unfolded. With unexpected help from The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena turned on Rhodes, leaving him bloodied and blindsided in the middle of the ring. The most brutal moment came when Scott palmed Rhodes in the face—an unscripted hit that did real damage.

Speaking on Hot Ones, Rhodes confirmed the injury with a smile: “I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true… But my man Travis has a big old hand. Yes, it did bust my eardrum.”

Cody’s Classy Response

Despite the injury, Rhodes expressed no hard feelings. In Netflix’s WWE: Unreal, a FaceTime call between the two showed Scott checking in on Cody post-incident. “If anyone ever wonders why I didn’t hit him with a Cross Rhodes, he’s gracing us with his presence,” Rhodes explained. “Maybe swing less next time, but our house is your house.”

Fallout and Controversy

Scott’s WWE involvement didn’t last long. His storyline with Cena and The Rock was abruptly dropped after WrestleMania 41, where he helped Cena win in one of the most polarizing moments in recent memory. Drew McIntyre later blasted Scott publicly, and the rapper was even removed from WWE 2K’s roster. Reports suggest Scott’s in-ring debut was scrapped due to struggles in training and possible backstage tensions.

Though brief, Travis Scott’s WWE moment left a lasting mark, especially on Cody Rhodes’ eardrum.

Also Read: WWE’s Zelina Vega Eyes Hollywood with New Talent Agency Deal