Home > Sports > 'Couldn't Even Afford Clothes' Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory

Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter opened up her painful childhood life by narrating how once she could not afford to buy new clothes or even celebrate festivals due to poverty. The emotional account of her fight and hardship has helped motivate fans across the globe, as determination is how adversity was turned into global success.

Marufa Akter. (Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup)
Marufa Akter. (Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 12, 2025 15:07:46 IST

Bangladesh pacer, Marufa Akter has recently emerged out and shared with the world about the countless sufferings she had to tolerate on her path to international cricket and she has confessed that there was a time when she could not even afford to buy new clothes. Interviewed in the documentary before the Bangladesh match against New Zealand in Guwahati, Marufa wept recalling how her financial situation and inability to be accepted by the society affected her childhood life.

Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion

Being the daughter of a family of farmers who lived in a rural area, Marufa had to go with her father to plough a piece of land, which she rented, and then especially during the COVID19 pandemic when the income was an extremely uncertain matter. She says that her own village used not to accept her family at times to go to parties due to the fact that they did not have the right clothes and social position. And we will lose our respect, they always said, she sniveled, and we will go there. She also narrated how she would want to receive clothes on religious festivals like the Eid yet she would find no one to address her as new. Despite these early setbacks, Marufa has grown to be one of the future pace bowlers in Bangladesh. She has already secured 5 wickets in three matches in Women World Cup, with 6.15 being her economy rate and this indicates that she can make an impression. Her in swingers have startled batters such as the dismissal of Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin that has placed her in the spotlight with regard to uniformity and danger as a bowler.



Marufa Akter’s Cricket Career In The Squad Of Bangladesh

Since her inclusion in the squad of Bangladesh following the U19 Women T20 World Cup in 2023, Marufa has made her way up ever since. She has in the different formats 25 wickets in 29 ODIs and 20 wickets in 30 T20s with some of her most notable performances having been in three wicket haul against Sri Lanka and four wicket haul with India. It is even out of the realm of reality to see herself on television as she admitted it is humiliating. According to Marufa, supporting her family gives her a level of peace of mind which she does not think many male players will be able to say. She does this to inspire the less fortunate in society as she does in the major arena. Her story is a lesson to remember that talent, perseverance and courage can defeat all odds-and that the path to success is usually a bumpy one.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 3:06 PM IST
