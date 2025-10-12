LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

On October 12 at the ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India Women will face off with Australia Women in a key clash for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 12, 2025 14:18:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

India Women will have an argument against Australia Women in the decisive match of the ICC Women world cup 2025 on the Sunday of the 12th of October at Visakhapatnam in ACA VDCA Cricket stadium. This is a decisive encounter against the two teams and India is seeking to reclaim after having lost a narrow three wicket loss against South Africa. The team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking at unifying their team and without any form of weaknesses that they might have displayed in their previous match. 

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The game will start at 3:00 PM IST. Live streaming of the game is available to people in India in the Star Sports Network, and also through the application and the web site JioHotstar. Australia on the other hand is the defending champion and one of the most probable chance of actually winning the tournament and this only contributes to the weight of this clash. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium that has built a high energy environment is most likely to be packed as a sign of the renewed interest of women cricket in the country. The two teams will be ambitious to advance the tournament and this will make this match an interesting match.

When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live?

Overall, the India Women vs Australia Women match on October 12 is a game that cricket fans cannot ignore, as we will see both teams put forth a top performance on the field, This will be a key feature in the ICC Women World Cup 2025. The Indian viewers do not need to miss any of the action since they can use either the Star Sports Network or JioHotstar platform. The spectators will witness and even more so, enjoy a professional display of tactics and sportsmanship in both teams with the game under way.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:18 PM IST
Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025IND W vs AUS WIND W vs AUS W live streamingIndia vs AustraliaWhen And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS