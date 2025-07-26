Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr For Pre Season Push Says ‘Time To Lock In’

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to elude time, or, more accurately, disregard it entirely. The most recent Al‑Nassr manager, Stefano Pioli, stated that Ronaldo is “absolutely obsessed with playing, and with scoring”. It’s no longer just motivation; it’s a pursuit.

Since joining Al‑Nassr, Ronaldo has produced an unfathomable 93 goals in 105 appearances; that’s frankly ravenous pursuit for a player of 40 not merely resolute to their age, with an added enhancement of all desires. It looks like every training session, every game, and every second of every day is constructed around one conscious thought: the next goal.

That’s more than just zeal. His reported daily regime’s six monitored meals, concentrated cryotherapy, holographic sleep environment, biometric monitoring, and grooming habits, even his nails, which is reportedly more for a psychological edge is not simply a system of maintenance over the years but rather a complex system designed for years of obedience.

In February 2025, as he turned 40, CR7 celebrated his birthday with a brace versus Al-Wasl in the Asian Champions League his last match as a 39-year-old and immediately turned his attention to hitting more milestones. After recording 50 goals in all competitions to conclude his thirties, he ended up with 460 goals in his thirties, 10 more than the 440 goals he scored in his twenties . Official records reflect he is now around 923 career goals, meaning he’s just 77 goals away from the historic 1,000 mark he is aiming to reach before his Al-Nassr contract expires in 2027. His wish for the big 1,000 number even extends beyond personal achievement: he still wants to compete in the 2026 World Cup; and he dreams of playing with his first born Cristiano Jr. one day . Put Pioli’s quote together: “he lives day by day prepared…he’s obsessed with playing and scoring goals” . This intention is not narcissism; it’s intention in motion.

At 40, Ronaldo is not only aging well, he is still writing chapters of the game no other footballer has dared to even approach. A monument to what organized passion, scientific optimization and unwavering will can be. The legend continues; and every goal feels like another goal scored against the concept of time.

