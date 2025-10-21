Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Goa Trip, Team Arrives Without Him Ahead Of Al Nassr vs FC Goa Clash

On the 22nd of October 2025, Al Nassr FC made the announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing In India in the match against FC Goa, India, which is part of the AFC Champions League 2 round. Al Nassr FC plans to depart on October 20 and has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of their team.

Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing In India?

Several reports have put forth that for the match participation of Ronaldo it would depend on the contract he had with Al Nassr, similar to the clause for international games. FC Goa made a request for Ronaldo to travel and play in the match, however, Ronaldo opted not to travel in terms of managed minutes in regards to preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Despite being an international football icon, the absence of Ronaldo’s travel will not completely stop the game. Along with Ronaldo, Al Nassr is still featuring other international stars like Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, who are no longer posing an offensive threat as they have transferred within Spain’s La Liga and Inigo Martinez, who is a national player of Spain with his transfer to Al Nassr. Al Nassr has been making great strides and they have already won two group stage matches without Ronaldo and they should also be able to make it through to the knockout round.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC

The match will take place at one of the several stadia in Fatorda Stadium, Margao, and is likely to attract crowds supporting FC Goa against one of Asia’s historic football clubs. The Goa state government has promised to give full support to Al Nassr so the iconic football match can be organized in an exceptional manner. This is a big challenge for FC Goa and a unique performance on a nationwide basis for the athlete. Manolo Marquez, head coach of FC Goa explained the unique character of the significance of club Al Nassr competing against a club of that size.

