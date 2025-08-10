The match threw up a dramatic curtain raiser to the 2025 English football season as Crystal Palace upset the Premier League champions Liverpool 2-0 to win the first ever Community Shield in Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025. Normal time saw the FA Cup winners come back twice and rescue a 2-2 draw before prevailing over penalty kicks 3-2.

Quick match recap

Liverpool took an early lead in the fourth minute as the new signing Hugo Ekitik came to the net guided by his fellow new boy Florian Wirtz. However, Palace came back 13 minutes later: Their go ahead goal was scored by Jean Philippe Mateta who converted a penalty awarded after Virgil van Dijk had clumsily tripped Ismaila Sarr. Liverpool looked to take charge once again when Jeremie Frimpong scored an own goal in the 21st minute via a misplaced cross that turned out to be a shot.

But Palace would not be overpowered. Racing onto a delicious through ball by Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr cut in and struck the match level, in the 77th minute, off the inside of the post. The match would go to penalties, with Dean Henderson being the next goalkeeper to take a penalty but it was not to shoot the ball instead to deny the signing of Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott. Substitute Justin Devenny cooly sent off the winning penalty, and the historic 3-0 victory became a 3-2.

More than just a trophy

The victory was more than a mere trophy; it marked historical point of reference in the history of Palace, the club collected their 2nd greatest set of silverware in what was their 1st ever appearance in the Community shield and the 1st win. In the meantime, the summer transfers of Liverpool were energetic but also revealed any lasting defensive weaknesses that manager Arne Slot can find troublesome with the start of the Premier League.

