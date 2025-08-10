LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

After nearly two decades, the Indian U20 women's football team has advanced to the AFC U20 Women Asian Cup Thailand 2026 after defeating Myanmar 1-0 in Yangon. Goalie Monalisha Devi led a strong defence, and Pooja, who was set up by Neha, scored the game winning goal in the 27th minute.

With momentum under its belt, the team is now prepared to face the top teams on the continent, vowing to produce a new generation of female football players.
With momentum under its belt, the team is now prepared to face the top teams on the continent, vowing to produce a new generation of female football players.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 22:34:26 IST

It is a historical moment in the Indian women football history that U20 women national team has got qualified into the AFC U20 Women Asian Cup Thailand 2026, the first time in 20 years they have qualified into the high flying tournament since 2020. It is a historical event achieved by a 1-0 score line against Myanmar in one last Group D match that was played on August 10, 2025 and the venue was Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. 

A Triumphant War

The output of the team was one of the areas that the game noted that it was resilient and determined. There was a single goal of the game that was scored by Winger Pooja in 27th minute a good cross by Neha. Indian defence was strong and even though Myanmar experienced heavy pressure in the second half, India had an opportunity to defend their India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi which made them win the match. 

Act of Competitive Group Stage Act

India finished on top of Group D with seven points since they failed to lose any of the matches in the qualifier. They defeated Myanmar, Turkmenistan and Indonesia with the score as 1-0, 2-0 and 1-1 respectively. The evolution of the staff and its potential on the continent was another feature that was implied in this qualitative play. 

Homecoming

It is the year 2006 when India last entered in to the AFC U20 Women Asian cup. The team at that time desperately needed development and ever since, there has been significant steps taken by them in regard to development as, their infrastructure, coaching and player development programmes have been put upgraded. 

Affirmation and Appreciation

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rewarded the team on its achievement in announcing a reward of 25,000 US dollars to its players and coaching staff. This is an expression of the significance of the achievement of the team and the increasing popularity of women football in India. 

Looking Ahead

The qualification has given the Indian U20 women team the opportunity to now start preparing towards the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to be played in Thailand. The tournament will act as a means of the team to display their talent and fight with some of the finest teams in Asia. The future of Indian Women football should also be considered as the ladies U20 team performs splendidly as it gives hope to this sport in the future that young players can look up to.

Also Read: Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force

Tags: AFC U20India U20 Womens FootballIndia vs Myanmar U20 womenIndian womens football historyPooja goal MyanmarWomens Asian Cup 2026

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time
India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time
India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time
India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?