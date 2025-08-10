India’s Young Tigresses Create History In Yangon For The First Time

It is a historical moment in the Indian women football history that U20 women national team has got qualified into the AFC U20 Women Asian Cup Thailand 2026, the first time in 20 years they have qualified into the high flying tournament since 2020. It is a historical event achieved by a 1-0 score line against Myanmar in one last Group D match that was played on August 10, 2025 and the venue was Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

A Triumphant War

The output of the team was one of the areas that the game noted that it was resilient and determined. There was a single goal of the game that was scored by Winger Pooja in 27th minute a good cross by Neha. Indian defence was strong and even though Myanmar experienced heavy pressure in the second half, India had an opportunity to defend their India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi which made them win the match.

Act of Competitive Group Stage Act

India finished on top of Group D with seven points since they failed to lose any of the matches in the qualifier. They defeated Myanmar, Turkmenistan and Indonesia with the score as 1-0, 2-0 and 1-1 respectively. The evolution of the staff and its potential on the continent was another feature that was implied in this qualitative play.

Homecoming

It is the year 2006 when India last entered in to the AFC U20 Women Asian cup. The team at that time desperately needed development and ever since, there has been significant steps taken by them in regard to development as, their infrastructure, coaching and player development programmes have been put upgraded.

Affirmation and Appreciation

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rewarded the team on its achievement in announcing a reward of 25,000 US dollars to its players and coaching staff. This is an expression of the significance of the achievement of the team and the increasing popularity of women football in India.

Looking Ahead

The qualification has given the Indian U20 women team the opportunity to now start preparing towards the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to be played in Thailand. The tournament will act as a means of the team to display their talent and fight with some of the finest teams in Asia. The future of Indian Women football should also be considered as the ladies U20 team performs splendidly as it gives hope to this sport in the future that young players can look up to.

Also Read: Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force