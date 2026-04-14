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Home > Sports News > CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

Sanju Samson delivered under pressure with a stunning unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in a must-win Super Eights game in Kolkata. He followed that with back-to-back scores of 89 in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson (Image Credits: X)
Sanju Samson (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 14, 2026 16:30:02 IST

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CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his contribution during the T20 World Cup 2026 that helped the team defend the title in this edition. The right-handed batter has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. Reflecting on the recognition, Samson spoke about how special the moment feels in the context of his journey.
“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey.

What Was Sanju Samson’ Contribution in India’s Win?

Sanju Samson didn’t really have a great time during the T20 World Cup 2026 before he played the virtual quarter-final against West Indies where he scored 97* in Kolkata and followed it with 89 against England in Mumbai in the semi-final and then with another 89 in Ahmedabad against New Zealand in the title clash. 

Samson’s three knocks scripted India’s win in the World Cup. “This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best,” he added.

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How Has Sanju Samson Performed in IPL 2026 so Far?

Sanju Samson who joined Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals after a trade deal had a dismal start to the campaign for the Yellow army. He had scores of 6,7 and 9 in the first three matches of the tournament before he finally got back into the groove and smashed an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. 

CSK posted 212/2 in 20 overs and then bundled out DC for 189 to win the match by 23 runs. “The trust they (CSK franchise) showed in me, it was a very responsible feeling that I need to put in a show and say we are still in the tournament. Not easy to start off at a different franchise but it never felt like it. It was like coming to a second home,” Sanju said after the match. 

“I failed a lot. Failing a lot tells you how to come back. Mentally, you think if you need to go hard or change the game-plan. You need to bring your body and mind to basics. Basics are to get in a mentally different zone. We need to come back to timing the ball, and watching it come out nicely from the bowler’s hand. Very happy things have come (out) nicely,” he added. 

Also Read: IPL vs PSL | KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

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CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

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CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics
CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics
CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics
CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

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