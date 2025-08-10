LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

Nunez has expressed gratitude to Liverpool's supporters and teammates, stating that his time with the squad has been remarkable. He is the most recent well known addition to the Saudi football community, which has produced several international players.

Darwin Nunez's two and a half year stay at Liverpool has come to an end with a permanent move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
Darwin Nunez's two and a half year stay at Liverpool has come to an end with a permanent move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 04:24:00 IST

Liverpool have made their signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez as a permanent transfer to Al Hilal official, signing a three year deal following a two year career in making big waves at the club on Merseyside. 

His Liverpool legacy

The Saudis, it is said, agreed to fork out approximatively 53 million Euros (about 46.3 million pounds) plus extras and some put the figure at 56.6 million pounds. Nunez, departing to Liverpool, has played 143 matches, scored 40 goals, and won both the Premier League and Carabao Cup. He broke through in 2022, following a club record transfer out of Benfica, to score in his first match, the FA Community Shield and perform well across the board, including an injury time brace against Newcastle. However, in his last campaign he was less used by Arne Slotstarting only eight league games and scoring only five goals. The purchase gives a massive push to the summer fundraising efforts of Liverpool to counter almost 300 million of outgoings. Some of the biggest in-coming signings are Florian Wirtz (club record fee) and Hugo Ekitike and a swooped upon £110 million bid for Newcastle player Alexander Isak.

New club, new ambitions

Simone Inzaghi is the manager of Al Hilal aiming a record extending 20th Saudi Pro League championship. Nunez is not the only high profile signing such as Theo Hernandez, as the club have embarked on the quest to establish domination in Asia and at home as well. He happened to join the team as they were preparing their preseason in Germany where he is preparing to have a new start. Looking back at his time at Anfield, Reports recalled Nunez as being “magnificently ridiculous”, as a mess but an electric player. Even the mixed results were fine by fans since it was as much his unpredictability as raw talent which was appreciated. 

Also Read: Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

Tags: al-hilalDarwin NunezFootball Transfer NewsLiverpoolSaudi Pro League

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School
7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?