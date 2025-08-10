Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

The 103rd FA Community Shield will provide a thrilling opening to the new 2025/26 English football campaign as the Premier League title holders Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace meet at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday August 10 a kick off of 3 PM BST and 7:30 PM IST

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool, on the back of last season success and hopes, are traveling to Wembley. Manager Arne Slot, albeit remaining modest regarding the transfer spending by the club, noted that their position as title favourite is the result of what they can do on the pitch, negating the spending growth given their acquisition of big names to the tune of approximately close to 250-295 million pounds this summer. Those aspirations were strengthened by defender Virgil van Dijk, who declared that the defense of the league to be the “minimum expectation” and made it clear that team spirit throughout the team will be crucial as the club targets every available title.

Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner takes Crystal Palace in as underdogs, however with momentum. A breakthrough first-ever major trophy victory in the FA Cup and another first ever appearance in the Community Shield are a welcome milestone, even though questions on European qualification, and the transfer wrangling, especially with defender Marc Guehi, are putting grey clouds on the skies.

It is not merely a match though, the Community Shield is also a transition back into the usually stormy, and glitzy (as some would have it) world of Premier League football- a feeling which also bonds the rest of the sporting calendar in Cricket, Tennis, and Rugby.

When and where to watch in India?

The match can be watched by Indian Fans on Sony TEN 1/HD and is set to be streamed by the fans using SonyLIV. On the other side, US coverage is exclusively offered by ESPN+, comprising expert commentary, pre and post game activities. The match would begin at 7:30 PM IST on 10th August.

Predictions

At the end of 90 minutes in case of a draw there is no extra time, a penalty shoot out is on to decide the winner. In the past, Liverpool have won the Shield outright 16 times and shared it five times, whereas Crystal Palace will be making a debut in the Shield. Everything goes to an exciting first match: not only Liverpool seeks to confirm their leadership in Europe, but also Palace tries to surprise a giant, and the world audience of fans awaits a thrilling announcement of the proceedings.

Also Read: FIFA Eyes Radical Rule Overhaul Ahead Of World Cup 2026