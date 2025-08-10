LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

On August 10, 2025, Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will square off in the 103rd FA Community Shield at Wembley, which will be televised worldwide. With captain Virgil van Dijk preaching unity and title defence, Arne Slot led Liverpool, who spent between $250 and $295 million during the transfer window, are clear favourites.

If there is a draw after 90 minutes, penalties will be used to decide the winner. Liverpool has won the Shield 16 times, and Palace wants to create history.
If there is a draw after 90 minutes, penalties will be used to decide the winner. Liverpool has won the Shield 16 times, and Palace wants to create history.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 02:34:59 IST

The 103rd FA Community Shield will provide a thrilling opening to the new 2025/26 English football campaign as the Premier League title holders Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace meet at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday August 10 a kick off of 3 PM BST and 7:30 PM IST

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool, on the back of last season success and hopes, are traveling to Wembley. Manager Arne Slot, albeit remaining modest regarding the transfer spending by the club, noted that their position as title favourite is the result of what they can do on the pitch, negating the spending growth given their acquisition of big names to the tune of approximately close to 250-295 million pounds this summer. Those aspirations were strengthened by defender Virgil van Dijk, who declared that the defense of the league to be the “minimum expectation” and made it clear that team spirit throughout the team will be crucial as the club targets every available title.

Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner takes Crystal Palace in as underdogs, however with momentum. A breakthrough first-ever major trophy victory in the FA Cup and another first ever appearance in the Community Shield are a welcome milestone, even though questions on European qualification, and the transfer wrangling, especially with defender Marc Guehi, are putting grey clouds on the skies.
It is not merely a match though, the Community Shield is also a transition back into the usually stormy, and glitzy (as some would have it) world of Premier League football- a feeling which also bonds the rest of the sporting calendar in Cricket, Tennis, and Rugby.

When and where to watch in India?

The match can be watched by Indian Fans on Sony TEN 1/HD and is set to be streamed by the fans using SonyLIV. On the other side, US coverage is exclusively offered by ESPN+, comprising expert commentary, pre and post game activities. The match would begin at 7:30 PM IST on 10th August. 

Predictions 

At the end of 90 minutes in case of a draw there is no extra time, a penalty shoot out is on to decide the winner.  In the past, Liverpool have won the Shield outright 16 times and shared it five times, whereas Crystal Palace will be making a debut in the Shield. Everything goes to an exciting first match: not only Liverpool seeks to confirm their leadership in Europe, but also Palace tries to surprise a giant, and the world audience of fans awaits a thrilling announcement of the proceedings.

Also Read: FIFA Eyes Radical Rule Overhaul Ahead Of World Cup 2026

Tags: Community Shield 2025Liverpool vs Crystal PalacepredictionsWhen And Where To Watch In India

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School
7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions
Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions
Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions
Community Shield 2025: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, When And Where To Watch In India, Predictions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?