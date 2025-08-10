LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA Eyes Radical Rule Overhaul Ahead Of World Cup 2026

The law makers of football are considering radical rule changes to improve the game in time for the 2026 World Cup, with the removal of penalty rebounds, an extended role of the VAR to second yellows and corner kicks as well as a change to have what they are terming a daylight offside to reduce the offside trap.

Strengths of the policies are that it promises to enhance fairness and matching flow, but weaknesses include that it may take the dramatic moments out of the sport and over reward technological dependence.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 02:08:50 IST

The lawmakers of football are said to be contemplating some of the most radical changes in the rule history of the game in order to make it cleaner, more fast-paced and more just in 2026 World Cup hosted in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The famous penalties

The most contentious suggestion has been the possible removal of penalty rebounds altogether after a spot kick has been taken the game would pause automatically regardless of whether it is successful or not, awarding a goal kick in case of inaccurate shooting or a kickoff in case of accurate shooting. Memorable scenes such as Harry Kane rebound in Euro 2020 during extra time or the Xabi Alonso goal in Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League would be gone.

‘VAR’ problem

There is also an expansion of the remit of VAR. This would enable technology to take control in judgments that need to be made about second yellow cards and corner kicks thus replacing technology to be used in cases about clear goals only. UEFA has expressed strong objections already, warning that doing so would unnecessarily slow down the flow of match play and to an excessive extent, without corresponding reward.

The most interesting of which is the testing out of the new rule of a so called daylight offside which would eliminate controversial interpretations and remove uncertain body positions involved in the present offside rule and allow attacking football.

In a more technical scale, IFAB has also made amendments to some of the laws like how they deal with the penalties of accidental double touch. Play should now continue after an accidental second touch but should a stray second touch again occur, a retake will be directed instead of free-kick in favour of the defending team, which is a step towards being more reasonable.
Provided IFAB approves these changes in person at a two thirds majority at their meeting in December these changes may appear in 2026 World Cup meaning the world cup could have a potentially revolutionary rule set.

What do the critics say?

Advocates say the changes will minimize disputed fringe rulings and heartbreak, making the game run and remain interesting. The critics, however, fear the need to eliminate dramatic situations answering as what makes football such a magical game, and that VAR abuse of powers can make matches turn into watching the game overseen by computers.

