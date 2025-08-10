Adidas Originals And Real Madrid Unite In Style Symphony

The new eye candy third shirt of Real Madrid 2025/2026, produced by adidas, has now been shown with official images and perfectly connects the past and the present. Empathetically constructed, the jersey is back to blue, which has not been seen in third kits since 2017/18, and is a part of Adidas at large retro product line in honor of the 75 years anniversary.

Details of the kit

The long lasting royal blue background of the shirt with a reference to the legendary positions at the Santiago Bernabeu is colored by a minor graphic pattern engraved in the material, which makes it even more textural and interesting to look at. There is a proud renewal of the classic Adidas trefoil logo that is accompanied by serrated Three Stripes along the shoulders and sleeves, which is also the inspiration of adidas original footwear.

The phrase ’90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longo’, used by club icon Juanito in one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of the club, as embroidered on the inside of the collar only adds to its emotional appeal. The line became part of Real Madrid legend and it is now embellished on this piece of contemporary clothing as the symbol of the spirit of fight and tradition.

“Smooth comination of Club identity”

The kit is “smooth combination of club identity and Adidas innovation” (according to official Real Madrid channels). It has the serrated Three Stripes, trefoil mark, and a yellow initials of the brand, RMCF on the back of the neckline thus making this elegant and mixing with the classic with contemporary sport technology. It has been enthusiastically received. Football fans have swarmed social media and websites such as Reddit with love saying, it is a beauty and Adidas has produced some of the best quality kits of the season. Adidas has also produced Gazelle trainers with the new color scheme of Real Madrid that aligns with the design ethic of the jersey and the culture of sneakers.

Prior leaks by media outlets teased a brighter blue jersey and kits used during the 2013 to 14 La Decima season, further reaffirming the Bernabeu seating graphics and the quote on the collar. The complete expose is now a nostalgic wave and a statement of unafraid style of fashion to come.

The jersey has since been released in official Real Madrid and adidas stores globally with fans plastering the purchasing queues waiting to get their hands on what is already being touted as one of the coolest third kits in recent history.

