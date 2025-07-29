Home > Sports > Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal

Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal

Deion Sanders' recent cancer recovery video sparked dating rumors with actress Karrueche Tran, who was seen tearfully supporting him during surgery. Though neither has confirmed the relationship, their closeness in the footage and a public sighting together have fueled widespread speculation.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 29, 2025 16:22:59 IST

American football coach Deion Sanders, 57, has revealed his recent battle with bladder cancer, but it’s not just his health update making headlines. A viral hospital video has fueled speculation that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach may be dating model and actress Karrueche Tran, 37.

The emotional footage, part of a mini-documentary titled For Your Glory, shows Tran tearfully supporting Sanders before and after surgery, moments that have sparked curiosity about their relationship status.

Karrueche’s Emotional Presence in Hospital Raises Eyebrows

Tran appears multiple times throughout the 18-minute video produced by Sanders’ son, Deion Jr. At one point, she breaks down while explaining Sanders’ condition to viewers, revealing he was undergoing bladder removal surgery to stop the cancer from returning.

Following the surgery, Tran is seen holding Sanders’ hand as he is wheeled through the hospital, chatting with staff and asking doctors about his prognosis. The warmth and concern she displayed added a deeply personal tone to the footage.


Public Sightings Fuel Dating Speculation

Earlier this year, Sanders and Tran were spotted holding hands outside a Los Angeles restaurant, adding more weight to romance rumors. Though neither has confirmed a relationship, the video and public appearance together suggest more than just friendship.

Sanders was previously engaged to Tracey Edmonds until their breakup in December 2023. Tran, known for past relationships with Chris Brown and Rob Kardashian, has remained relatively private about her personal life in recent years.

Sanders Declared Cancer-Free in Emotional Announcement

On July 28, Sanders publicly shared his cancer journey in a press conference alongside his doctor, who confirmed he is now cancer-free. “God got me,” Sanders said, emotionally reflecting on his recovery.

Whether Sanders and Tran are a couple remains unconfirmed—but her presence during his darkest hour speaks volumes.

