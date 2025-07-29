WWE Raw (July 28, 2025) Results: Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed Smash Roman Reigns, Jey Uso Ahead of SummerSlam

The final WWE Raw before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam pulled no punches. With emotions running high, storylines clashing, and rivalries hitting a boiling point, things got out of hand fast inside Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. It was chaos in all the best ways, just days before the big event.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso blindsided by Breakker and Reed

The night kicked off with Jey Uso trying to speak his mind, but Paul Heyman wasn’t having any of it. He warned Uso that teaming with Roman Reigns again was a mistake. That tension led straight into a heated main event where Uso took on the powerhouse Bronson Reed.

Just when the match got going, Bron Breakker crashed the ring and attacked Uso mid-fight. Roman Reigns ran out to help his tag partner, but both were completely overpowered. Reed and Breakker took turns beating them down and even stole Reigns’ shoes before posing over the wreckage.

CM Punk and Gunther face off before World Title showdown

One of the most anticipated moments of the night came when CM Punk and Gunther finally stood face to face before their SummerSlam title match. Gunther bragged about his dominance as champion. Punk didn’t hold back either, reminding everyone of what he’s already done in the business.

There was serious tension, and fans waited for a punch to land. But both men held back, keeping their hands to themselves. The stare-down had that old-school, slow-burn feel, and it worked. Now all eyes are on SummerSlam night one when they’ll finally settle it in the ring.

AJ Styles pins Dominik in high-flying tag team war

The pace picked up with a six-person tag match featuring AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, The Kabuki Warriors, and the Women’s Tag Champs from Judgment Day. It was a wild one—dives, counters, and fast tags kept fans on the edge throughout.

In the end, Styles hit the final blow and pinned Dominik clean. That win gives him a big confidence boost going into his Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. For Dominik, it’s a setback, and one he’ll have to shake off quickly.

Women’s tag match lights up the night before SummerSlam title clash

The women’s division also got the spotlight with an eight-woman tag match. Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella faced off against Naomi, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Chelsea Green. It was quick, aggressive, and full of momentum shifts.

With Naomi set to defend her title against both Ripley and Sky at SummerSlam, this was a crucial tune-up. Ripley’s team walked away with the win, and that might just be the mental edge Rhea and Iyo need when gold’s on the line.

Elsewhere on the show, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh held onto their tag titles in controversial fashion. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro looked like they had it, but El Grande Americanos interfered at the worst moment, costing them everything.

Sheamus also picked up a strong win over Grayson Waller, but it didn’t end there. Rusev came out and blindsided Sheamus, firing up an old rivalry that could explode again at SummerSlam.

With Raw in the rear-view and SummerSlam now just days away, every single match feels more personal. The tension’s real. The grudges are deep. And everyone’s ready for war.

ALSO READ: When And Where To Watch WWE Raw July 28, 2025: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details