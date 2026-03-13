Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was all smiles and his fiance Vanshika Chadha shook a leg during their Mehendi ceremony that is being held. In a video surfaced on social media, both were thoroughly enjoying themselves during the function and were dressed in lovely traditional attire.

Who is Vanshika Chadha?

With Kuldeep set to marry Vanshika, it’s worth exploring on who is the Indian left-arm wrist-spinner’s fiance. They have reportedly known once other since childhood. As per The Economic Times, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and is in a managerial position. Having been born and brought up in Kanpur, both Kuldeep and Vanshika were friends before their relationship blossomed and ultimately grew into a lifetime of commitment. Nevertheless, Vanshika likely prefers maintaining a low profile and is hardly seen on social media, thereby keeping herself away from the spotlight.

Their wedding is likely to take place on March 14 in Mussoorie in front of close friends and family. A few of Kuldeep’s friends among cricketers could also grace their presence for the marriage, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli alongside other senior BCCI officials.

Here’s the video from the Mehendi ceremony:

The happiness of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha during his mehendi ceremony in Mussoorie. Kuldeep Yadav marrying his childhood friend.❤ pic.twitter.com/Zp8G3veP64 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 13, 2026







Kuldeep Yadav played only one match in T20 World Cup 2026

The 31-year-old wrist-spinner featured only in one match of T20 World Cup 2026, playing against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and taking figures of 3-0-14-1, getting the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz. The Men in Blue had won that fixture by 61 runs while defending 175. Even without a bowler as effective as Kuldeep, the Asian Giants romped to their third T20 World Cup title effectively. The final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the defending champions hammer the visiting side by a whopping 96-run margin to headline a successful title defence.

In the process, India became the first side to win the title thrice and lift the trophy at home. Kuldeep will link up with the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on March 28. The Capitals will open their campaign on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away game.

