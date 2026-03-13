LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Kuldeep Yadav's marriage is likely to take place on March 14 in Mussoorie, with a few cricketers also likely to grace their presence for the occasion.

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav's Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO
Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav's Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 13, 2026 15:10:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was all smiles and his fiance Vanshika Chadha shook a leg during their Mehendi ceremony that is being held. In a video surfaced on social media, both were thoroughly enjoying themselves during the function and were dressed in lovely traditional attire.

Who is Vanshika Chadha?

With Kuldeep set to marry Vanshika, it’s worth exploring on who is the Indian left-arm wrist-spinner’s fiance. They have reportedly known once other since childhood. As per The Economic Times, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and is in a managerial position. Having been born and brought up in Kanpur, both Kuldeep and Vanshika were friends before their relationship blossomed and ultimately grew into a lifetime of commitment. Nevertheless, Vanshika likely prefers maintaining a low profile and is hardly seen on social media, thereby keeping herself away from the spotlight.

Their wedding is likely to take place on March 14 in Mussoorie in front of close friends and family. A few of Kuldeep’s friends among cricketers could also grace their presence for the marriage, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli alongside other senior BCCI officials.

You Might Be Interested In

Here’s the video from the Mehendi ceremony:



Kuldeep Yadav played only one match in T20 World Cup 2026

The 31-year-old wrist-spinner featured only in one match of T20 World Cup 2026, playing against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and taking figures of 3-0-14-1, getting the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz. The Men in Blue had won that fixture by 61 runs while defending 175. Even without a bowler as effective as Kuldeep, the Asian Giants romped to their third T20 World Cup title effectively. The final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the defending champions hammer the visiting side by a whopping 96-run margin to headline a successful title defence.

In the process, India became the first side to win the title thrice and lift the trophy at home. Kuldeep will link up with the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on March 28. The Capitals will open their campaign on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away game.

Also Read: IPL 2026: BCCI Issues Strict Directives For All 10 Teams On Pitch Usage And Ground Allocation

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi CapitalsindiaiplIPL 2026kuldeep yadavteam indiaVanshika Chadha

RELATED News

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Iran Racing For Nuclear Bomb? Scientists Tirelessly Working Inside Deep ‘Pickaxe Mountain’ Facility, Warns US Intel; Trump Considers ‘Ground Invasion’

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Viral ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes On Birthday; Shares Excitement Ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO
Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO
Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO
Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

QUICK LINKS