Did Jemimah Rodrigues Drop A Clever Hint At Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's Cancelled Wedding Earlier? Here's What You Need To Know

Jemimah Rodrigues’ early return from Australia added fuel to speculation around Smriti Mandhana’s personal life. After three matches for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, Rodrigues asked to be released from the team. The franchise accepted her request in a statement issued on November 27.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal in happier times (PHOTO: X)
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal in happier times (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 7, 2025 16:10:56 IST

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the team and Palash Muchhal have finally come out of silence on their delayed wedding and affirmed that it is called off.

Both resorted to Instagram stories to end all the speculations that filled the headlines over the last week.

Smriti Mandhana officially calls off wedding

After capturing the maiden ICC Women U-20 World Cup in her home country on November 2, Palash and Mandhana were to get married in Sangli in Maharashtra on November 23. The pre-wedding rituals were also observed by the couple, which was attended by the India teammates of Mandhana.

However, on the day of the wedding, the father of Mandhana, Srinivas Mandhala, was admitted to the hospital because of heart attack. The next thing that ensued was the removal of nearly all their post on social media relating to weddings and engagement by Mandhana and Palash.

Actually, Mandhana removed the video of a proposal by Palash who shot a proposal at DY Patil Stadium, where ICC Women’s world cup will be held in 2025, as well. Similarly to Mandhana, her teammates who attended the wedding together, also deleted the posts about the wedding on their respective social media accounts hence contributing to the speculation of the infidelity charge against Palash.

Was Jemimah dropping out of WBBL unannounced an indicator?

Although the wedding postings by Mandhana and her teammates provided a clue, the coming back of Jemimah Rodrigues after spending part of her time in Australia in the middle of the Women big bash league (WBBL) was another fuel to the fire. Rodrigues made three appearances in Brisbane Heat.

After the match Brisbane heat played against Hobart Hurricanes, Rodrigues went to India. Rodrigues was to join her WBBL franchise in the final week of November in what was thought to be her short visit to India.

But she asked them to be relieved the franchise which they did not hesitate to grant. In a statement published on November 27, the Brisbane Heat has accepted a request to part ways with Jemimah Rodrigues at the rest of the Women Big Bash League.

Rodrigues headed back to India home after the Heat had fought the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of an agreement that was planned and that she was to attend the wedding of the Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana over the weekend.

The celebrations were however later put off owing to a medical complication with the father of an Indian man, Mandhana.

The Heat also added that Rodrigues will remain in India to assist her teammate and she will not come back to the country to play the last four games of WBBL season. Rodrigues is however yet to say something on the issue.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 3:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS