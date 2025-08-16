LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal

Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal

Disney's Q3 profit rose sharply, driven by strong U.S. park performance and streaming gains. The company struck a major deal with WWE to stream live events on ESPN and raised its earnings forecast. Subscriber growth continues, while leadership eyes a transition as Bob Iger prepares to step down by 2026.

Disney struck a major deal with WWE (Image Credit - X)
Disney struck a major deal with WWE (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 14:15:37 IST

Disney delivered strong third-quarter results, driven by increased streaming profitability and continued momentum at its domestic theme parks. The company reported a profit of USD 5.26 billion, or USD 2.92 per share, compared to USD 2.62 billion, or USD 1.43 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings of USD 1.61 per share beat Wall Street expectations. Revenue came in at USD 23.65 billion, just shy of analysts’ forecasts.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to USD 5.85 per share, up from USD 5.75.

Streaming Growth and Park Strength Fuel Earnings Beat

Disney’s Experiences division which includes parks, cruises, and merchandise reported a 13 percent increase in operating income, led by a 22 percent jump at U.S. parks. Meanwhile, the direct-to-consumer segment, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, posted USD 346 million in quarterly operating income, reversing a loss from the same quarter last year. Disney+ maintained its domestic subscriber base, with a 2 percent international increase. Total Disney+ and Hulu subscribers reached 183 million, up 2.6 million from Q2.

WWE and NFL Partnerships Signal Aggressive Sports Expansion

A major development this quarter was Disney’s multi-billion dollar partnership with WWE, positioning ESPN as the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events starting next year. Events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam will be available on ESPN’s new streaming platform and select cable channels. The deal is reportedly worth over USD 1.6 billion across five years. Additionally, ESPN and the NFL entered into a nonbinding agreement that could see ESPN acquire key NFL media assets, expanding its live sports footprint.

Subscriber Strategy Shifts as Leadership Transition Looms

CEO Bob Iger confirmed the company will stop reporting paid subscriber counts beginning in fiscal 2026 for Disney+ and Hulu. Looking ahead, Disney projects over 10 million new subscriptions in Q4, largely from Hulu growth. Meanwhile, Disney’s board continues the search for Iger’s successor, considering both internal and external candidates, as he remains under contract through 2026. Despite the strong quarter, Disney shares dropped more than 3% in morning trading.

Also Read: Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

Tags: disneyWWE

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?