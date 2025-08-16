LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

Triple H was recently spotted on vacation in Mykonos with his family, revealing a softer physique due to past heart issues. Once known for his intense workouts, the WWE CCO is now focused on family and business. Behind the scenes, he's reportedly taking a more aggressive stance against AEW.

Triple H was recently spotted on vacation in Mykonos with his family (Image Credit - X)
Triple H was recently spotted on vacation in Mykonos with his family (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 13:53:15 IST

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, known for his once iconic bodybuilding physique, was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Mykonos, Greece, sporting a noticeably softer look than fans may remember. The wrestling legend was seen soaking up the sun with wife Stephanie McMahon and their three daughters, offering a rare glimpse into his personal downtime.

From Muscle Icon to Family Man

Triple H, once hailed for his chiseled body and intense workout discipline, has clearly taken a step back from his former rigorous fitness regime. He began training at 14, won a bodybuilding contest at 19, and famously graced the cover of Muscle & Fitness. After a severe injury in 2001, he made a jaw-dropping return in 2002, showcasing immense physical dedication. However, health concerns most notably a major heart condition that led to his in-ring retirement have understandably impacted his fitness priorities.

A Much Deserved Break Before WWE’s European Tour

During the Mykonos holiday, Triple H and Stephanie were seen relaxing on a boat and taking a swim in the Aegean Sea. While his physique has changed TMZ noted a bit of a belly on “The Game” his condition still reflects healthy living, especially considering his recent medical challenges. With WWE gearing up for its European tour and Clash in Paris on August 31, the CCO is clearly recharging before diving back into business.

Behind the Scenes: Triple H’s War with AEW

Backstage, Triple H is still a fierce competitor. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan are taking a more aggressive stance toward AEW than even Vince McMahon did. Their goal: strategically outmaneuver their rival through counter-programming and calculated moves in the wrestling landscape. While the muscles may have softened, Triple H’s competitive edge clearly hasn’t.

Also Read: Drew McIntyre Unleashes Verbal Barrage on WWE Locker Room and CM Punk

Tags: Triple HvacationWWE

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway
Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway
Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway
Triple H Stuns Fans With Beachside Transformation During Mykonos Getaway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?