Drew McIntyre Unleashes Verbal Barrage on WWE Locker Room and CM Punk

Drew McIntyre is turning heads with his no-filter approach, and this time he’s taken his shots far beyond just one rival. In a candid appearance on the Huge Pop Podcast with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, McIntyre criticized over 80 percent of the WWE roster, claiming most superstars don’t meet the physical or professional standards expected in the industry today.

“Get in the Damn Gym”: Drew Calls Out WWE Stars

McIntyre expressed frustration with what he sees as declining fitness standards in WWE. While insisting he doesn’t expect everyone to look like a bodybuilder, he believes all performers should at least “look like athletes.” The Scottish Warrior estimated that “85 percent maybe 82 percent” of the current locker room doesn’t belong on the roster. He doubled down, stating, “Get in the damn gym. My God at least look like an athlete.” He also shared a quote from The Undertaker that still guides him today: “Don’t play the wrestler, be the wrestler.”

Old Feud, New Shots: McIntyre Slams CM Punk Again

Although their feud officially ended at Bad Blood last October and they last faced off at Elimination Chamber in March, McIntyre continues to throw verbal jabs at CM Punk. Responding to Bret Hart’s recent claim that Punk is the best wrestler today, Drew scoffed: “He’s the opposite of the Excellence of Execution.” He criticized Punk’s in-ring style, saying his moves are poorly executed even if fans still buy into his promos.

McIntyre to Appear on SmackDown

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear more. McIntyre is set to appear on SmackDown, where he’ll address his shocking attack on Cody Rhodes last week. Whether in the ring or on the mic, McIntyre is proving he’s ready to embrace the villain role and shake up WWE along the way.

