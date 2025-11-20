LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Steven Smith fired back at Monty Panesar’s call for him to apologise over the Sandpaper-gate scandal by mocking the ex-spinner’s viral Celebrity Mastermind blunder. As Smith returns as stand-in captain for the Ashes opener, he downplayed the criticism and urged focus on team performance.

Steven Smith and Monty Panesar (PHOTO: X)
Steven Smith and Monty Panesar (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 20, 2025 17:42:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Steven Smith has responded to a proposal by the ex-England spinner, Monty Panesar, to make him apologize about his involvement in the 7-year-old Sandpaper-gate incident of ball-tampering, by reminding Panesar of his unsuccessful appearance on Celebrity Mastermind. 

Monty Panesar Criticises Steve Smith; Aussie Star Claps Back

Smith, who lost the captaincy of the Australia team in 2017-18 after his team was caught with sandpaper to change the state of the ball in a Test match in South Africa, has been reinstated into the position temporarily to play the first Test of the Ashes in Perth on Friday, with Pat Cummins out with a back injury.

Panasar, in a pre-series interview with an internet betting firm, had mentioned that the players in England should enquire about the morality of his re-hiring and requested the UK press to pressurise the hire as well. Had it been the other way round, the Australian media would have had its way, Panesar said. Had it been any of the English players, they would have said, the cheaters are coming. Right?”

Steven Smith Hits Back at Monty Panesar

During what seemed to have been a pre-determined response to his pre-match press conference, Smith said that he was going off-topic in responding to the remarks of Panesar.

Who has in the room seen Mastermind, and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?” Prior to enumerating some of the confused responses which Panesar had provided to presenter John Humphrys in a virally famous moment in 2019, Smith claimed the following.

Steve added, “Those of you that have will understand where I’m coming from. If you haven’t, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical. Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, or that Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city.”

He futher shared, “It doesn’t really bother me, those comments. That’s as far as I’ll go with that one,” subsequently adding that he was “pretty chilled” on his return to the captaincy. “I’m a lot more relaxed these days.”

It was an extension of a normal pre-Ashes manic lead-up, that has included off-field, and street-fighting insults by former players on both sides, and some of the eye-catching headlines in the local dailies.

A response to the remarks made by Panesar by Smith did however seem to be inconsistent with how he perceived the Ashes fake war. It is fairly normal, he added later. I had been taking part in some by now and there are always so many words spoken before the series. In my case, I believe it was simply ignoring the outside and focusing on our processes, what we are good at as a team and believing and supporting that all the way.

Panesar (167 wickets in 50 Tests) has had no involvement in Test cricket since he appeared on the 2013-14 Ashes tour to England on the 5-0 whitewash side.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Donald Trump: Why The Soccer Star Stopped Visiting US After 2014 Amid Rape Allegations

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ashesEngland vs Australiamonty-panesarsteve smith

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Donald Trump: Why The Soccer Star Stopped Visiting US After 2014 Amid Rape Allegations

IPL 2026 Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Season-Wise List of CSK Costliest Players (2008–2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

Watch: Harbhajan Singh Ditches India’s No Handshake Policy With Pakistan In Abu Dhabi T10 league, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Bengaluru Shocker: Mother Brutally Attacks Daughter In Alleged ‘Human Sacrifice’ Ritual, All You Need To Know

Who Is Santokh Singh Sukh? Shehbaaz And Shehnaaz Gill Father Brings Unexpected Drama, Leaves Housemates Shocked During Bdigg Boss 19 Surprise Visit

ED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Money-Laundering Case

After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Police Raid Kashmir Times Jammu Office; AK Rifle Cartridges Recovered

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

From Clearly Denying Interest To Dropping A BIG Hint, Here’s What Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Said On His Political Debut After Bihar Elections Win

The Shocking Reality Of Students’ Suicide: Why More Young People Are Taking The Extreme Step –  Warning Signs, Causes And Prevention

Fresh Gen-Z Protests Erupt In Nepal: What’s Driving A Global Gen Z Uprising From Mexico To Bangladesh

‘120 Bahadur’ Movie X Review: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Invokes Patriotism in Gen Z; Fans Call the Rezang La Heroes’ Real Story a Fitting Tribute

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’
‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’
‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’
‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

QUICK LINKS