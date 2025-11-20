Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Donald Trump: Why The Soccer Star Stopped Visiting US After 2014 Amid Rape Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at a White House state dinner on November 18 has generated tremendous international buzz, and that is not only because he was seated among world leaders, billionaires, and US President Donald Trump, but also because it marked his first trip to America since 2014. For almost ten years, the Portuguese superstar had remained out of American soil due to unsettled legal uncertainties linked to the rape allegations filed by Kathryn Mayorga against him in 2009.

The Al-Nassr forward was one of the high-profile visitors to attend the lavish Black-Tie dinner that President Trump threw in honour of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pictures of Ronaldo with Trump and other influential figures, including Elon Musk, flooded social networks almost instantly. Ronaldo later posted images on Instagram, thanking the US President and First Lady for their warm reception, stating he hoped to contribute meaningfully “as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.” Trump also made a remark during his speech that his son Barron is a huge fan of Ronaldo, thanking the football star for attending the event.

The very controversial sexual allegation case

Ronaldo’s long absence from the United States can be traced to the legal cloud regarding the rape allegation case filed against him in Las Vegas. The alleged incident has been traced back to June 2009, when Ronaldo met Mayorga at a nightclub during his visit to the Palms Place Hotel. Mayorga alleged that she was invited to Ronaldo’s suite, where she was raped. She filed a complaint with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the following day but initially did not identify Ronaldo or give details of the incident due to fear and distress.

Weeks later, after having consulted her attorney, she identified him as the alleged rapist. By late 2009, an out-of-court settlement had been reached in which representatives for Ronaldo reportedly paid her $375,000 in exchange for a confidentiality agreement. Ronaldo said all along that the encounter was consensual.

A dark chapter in Ronaldo’s life

The case remained out of the spotlight until 2017, when Der Spiegel published leaked documents through Football Leaks. After that publication, Mayorga gave up her anonymity, hired a new attorney, and filed a civil complaint to void the prior settlement. She said she was coerced into signing the non-disclosure agreement, demanding substantial damages. Ronaldo immediately reiterated his denial of the claims, stating that rape is an abominable crime and that he would not let anyone use that for personal gains.

Las Vegas police reopened the case

In 2018, Las Vegas police reopened the investigation, raising the possibility that Ronaldo could be detained or pulled into protracted proceedings if he entered the US. That uncertainty was a major factor in his decision to avoid the country from 2017 onwards. His clubs also allegedly shifted their pre-season schedules to avoid having him travel to the United States. However, prosecutors announced in July 2019 that they would not pursue criminal charges, citing a lack of evidence. In June 2022, Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the federal civil case with prejudice, holding that Mayorga’s attorney had acted in bad faith by using stolen confidential documents and that it would be impossible to give Ronaldo a fair trial.

The case was thus forever closed. Throughout the controversy, a close watch was kept on Ronaldo’s reputation and partnerships. Juventus issued public support for him, saluting his professionalism in the face of such serious allegations; however, their statement was criticized as insensitive. Nike, another of his biggest sponsors, expressed concern, but they were more cautious and closely monitored the developments.

Ronaldo’s reaction

Ronaldo himself described how the allegations had taken an emotional toll on himself and his family, especially in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2019 when he admitted that hearing his children mention accusations against him really affected him. With all legal proceedings resolved and the case officially closed, Ronaldo’s return to the United States in 2024 marks a significant shift. His presence at the White House, in one of the most high-profile diplomatic gatherings of the year, signals a renewed confidence in traveling to America and represents a turning point in his public and personal journey.

